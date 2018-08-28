A reunion to remember for Norwich security staff

Securicor boss Tony Kirk, all dressed up, with the girls from the finance department in Norwich 40 years ago. Photo: Tony Kirk. Tony Kirk.

With Christmas almost upon us a Norwich security firm is gearing up for its annual festive celebration. Derek James shares the details.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The securicor reunion at the Ribs of Beef Pub on Saturday 20th Dec. For Derek James. The securicor reunion at the Ribs of Beef Pub on Saturday 20th Dec. For Derek James.

It’s reunion time for the happy band of men and women who worked for Securicor in Norwich this coming Saturday....and this is your invitation to turn up and meet up with some old friends.

Ten years ago – how time flies – I told how the people who worked at the big security company got together on the last Saturday before Christmas for a few drinks to celebrate the festive season and look forward to the new year and find out what everyone had been up to.

They had a reunion then and now they are holding another one, back at their favourite watering hole, the Ribs of Beef public house on Wensum Street in the city.

“This will probably be the last big reunion as we are all getting on a bit now,” said former branch manager Tony Kirk.

Tony Kirk in the mid 70s. Photo: Submitted Copy:Derek James For:EN features EN pics © 2008 (01603) 772435 Tony Kirk in the mid 70s. Photo: Submitted Copy:Derek James For:EN features EN pics © 2008 (01603) 772435

“It would be good to see as many people as possible to have a catch up,” he added.

That’s Tony in some of these pictures with a wig, scarf and a handbag. “The girls had no respect,” laughed Tony.

It was taken 40 years ago, in 1978, when the girls were working in the finance department.

“Securicor was a good place to be. We all got on really well. For us they really were the good old days,” he said.

Tony Kirk at the Securicor reunion. Photo: Paul Hewitt Copy:Derek James For:EN features EN pics © 2008 (01603) 772435 Tony Kirk at the Securicor reunion. Photo: Paul Hewitt Copy:Derek James For:EN features EN pics © 2008 (01603) 772435

Back then the famous company was involved in all kinds of security work across the city and county – from moving money around to protecting premises and delivering parcels.

“I started off as a patrolman at Bacton before moving into Norwich on night patrol and then moving on before becoming branch manager,” explained Tony.

At the time Securicor in Norwich was employed about 150 people operating a fleet of vehicles and services.

• The reunion is taking place at the Ribs of Beef, Wensum Street, on Saturday December 22 between 12pm and 4pm. More details from Tony Kirk on Norwich 07860 680975.

securicor securicor

Don’t forget to let us know if you are having in reunion, perhaps from school or work, in Norwich or across the county. It’s a great chance to meet up with old friends and discover how their lives turned out. Drop me a line at derek.james2013@gmail.com.

So, happy Christmas and thanks to all the readers who have been in touch with their stories and tales throughout 2018. Look forward to hearing from you all in 2019.