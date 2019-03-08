Search

Take a walk of art amongst works of art at Hoveton Hall this summer with new sculpture exhibition

PUBLISHED: 14:32 04 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:32 04 July 2019

The Hoveton Hall Gardens Sculpture Engaged trail. Metamorphoman by John Williams. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Hoveton Hall Gardens Sculpture Engaged trail. Metamorphoman by John Williams. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2019

Scuplture Engaged: art trail in Hoveton Hall's gardens showcases the wonderful work of local artists in a natural setting.

The Hoveton Hall Gardens Sculpture Engaged trail. Inheritance by John Williams. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Hoveton Hall Gardens Sculpture Engaged trail. Inheritance by John Williams. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Hoveton Hall's open air art gallery returns this summer with Sculpture Engaged, an exhibition which highlights the beautiful relationship between art and nature.

Forget white-walled galleries with climate control, Hoveton Hall's gorgeous gardens create the perfect canvas for an exhibition which can be visited throughout July, August and September and from which purchases can be made, with prices starting at just £20.

Next to the famous Spider Gate, Metamorphoman by John Williams emerges from the ground close, the figure of a man seemingly bursting from the earth and close to other works by the artist - inside the walled Spider Garden wire dogs by Connie Adam frolic across the grass, ammonites by Mary Richardson lie amid the flowers and the sun is reflected in the metal work of Thomas Joynes. Sculptures appear suddenly in the woodland and parkland, by streams and lakes and in the early 19th century iron glasshouse.

Around every corner is a surprise: an insect constructed from mechanical parts, mirrored pyramids, marble heads, stained glass panels, rusted metal people in a tender embrace, spiders guarding their webs, cascading leaves like a suit of armour, wood spirits, shoals of ceramic fish, wooden arches and girls reading by gentle brooks.

The Hoveton Hall Gardens Sculpture Engaged trail. Genesis by John Williams. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Hoveton Hall Gardens Sculpture Engaged trail. Genesis by John Williams. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Other sculptors whose work is showcased in the exhibition include Lesley Ash, Nigel Barnett, Simon Probyn, Chris White, Peter Leadbetter, Bernie Marfleet, Jackie Watson, John Williams, Christopher Porter Paice, Brian Kortelling, Mark Wassell and Lowery and Ennis.

Entrance to Sculpture Engaged is the normal garden admission fee, £7.50 for adults, £4 for children aged from four to 16, a family ticket costs £20, over-60s tickets are £6.50 and children under the age of four are admitted for free. The gardens are open every day (other than Saturday) from 10.30am to 5pm.

For more details, visit www.hovetonhallestate.co.uk.

The Hoveton Hall Gardens Sculpture Engaged trail. Pleated Form by Thomas Joynes. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Hoveton Hall Gardens Sculpture Engaged trail. Pleated Form by Thomas Joynes. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Hoveton Hall Gardens Sculpture Engaged trail. Helios II by Thomas Joynes. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Hoveton Hall Gardens Sculpture Engaged trail. Helios II by Thomas Joynes. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Hoveton Hall Gardens Sculpture Engaged trail. Pip the Terrier by Lesley Ash. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Hoveton Hall Gardens Sculpture Engaged trail. Pip the Terrier by Lesley Ash. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Hoveton Hall Gardens Sculpture Engaged trail. Connie Adam's Trot, Launch, Land, and Scurry. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Hoveton Hall Gardens Sculpture Engaged trail. Connie Adam's Trot, Launch, Land, and Scurry. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Hoveton Hall Gardens Sculpture Engaged trail. Connie Adam's Trot, Launch, Land, and Scurry. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Hoveton Hall Gardens Sculpture Engaged trail. Connie Adam's Trot, Launch, Land, and Scurry. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Hoveton Hall Gardens Sculpture Engaged trail. Portal by Thomas Joynes. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Hoveton Hall Gardens Sculpture Engaged trail. Portal by Thomas Joynes. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Hoveton Hall Gardens Sculpture Engaged trail. Ammonite & Waves by Chris White. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Hoveton Hall Gardens Sculpture Engaged trail. Ammonite & Waves by Chris White. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

