Save £20 on this stunning dwarf lilac

This dwarf lilac won't take up too much space in your garden and is ideal for a container Picture: Enjoy Gardening More Archant

Bring gorgeous scent and colour to your garden by planting a delicately purple lilac. One of our Enjoy Gardening More offers today is the chance to buy this stunning Korean Lilac Palibin with a discount of £20.

Ideal for adding fragrance, this double flowering, compact lilac will bloom first in May, flush through summer, then give a second burst of colour in September with its abundant display of highly scented, lavender-pink blooms.

Because Palibin is a dwarf variety of the classic lilac, it stays manageable, so won’t take over your beds and borders and will not grow too tall.

Slow growing, easy to care for, perfect for pots and very hardy too, a simple dead-heading of faded flowers will keep your lilac blooming for weeks and there’ll be little to no pruning needed thanks to its compact nature – just plant in full sun for best results.

Skilfully fashioned into an impressive standard by our grower, ‘Palibin’ is the perfect plant for the modern gardener, whether new or experienced. Tolerant of pollution and able to attract all manner of wildlife into your garden, it will make an instant impact in your garden and become the perfect talking point at parties!

