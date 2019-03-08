Save money on bottlebrush trees

Bottlebrush trees grow well in the UK and have a lovely lemon scent Picture: Enjoy Gardening More Archant

The Callistemon or ‘bottlebrush’ is a lemon-scented tree and you can get a discount on it today,

Today’s Enjoy Gardening More offer is the chanec to buy a callistemon (bottlebrush) tree for just £24,99 for a potted 80cm to 100cm specimen or £19.99 each when you buy two.



A simply beautiful, evergreen tree, callistemon will explode with incredible firework-like bottle-brush blooms in early summer each year.

With flowers that are larger than many other varieties, the flowering head of this eye-catching standard form makes an incredible visual statement and will really make your garden stand out from the crowd.

Bottle brush trees are perfect for growing in pots on your patio and to make them even more attractive, the foliage has a refreshing lemon-citrus scent that will fill the air when you brush past or crush the leaves.

Great for attracting wildlife into your garden, friendly insects and essential pollinators will flock to the nectar-laden blooms, ensuring that your fruits and vegetables get the essential ‘pollination service’ they require for bumper fruit harvests.

Originally raised in Kings Park in Perth, Australia and very commonly grown across the Mediterranean, these complete beauties have incredibly pretty pink foliage when young and are surprisingly winter hardy here in the UK down to -4C!

Easy to keep, they love a sun-drenched position and will reward you with more spectacular blooms when you site them well.

