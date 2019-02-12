Search

PUBLISHED: 10:00 08 March 2019

Japanese Maples Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Japanese Maples Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

_maeterlinck_

Bring rich colour to your garden with these stunning trees.

If you want to fill your garden with dramatic autumn colour that is guaranteed to turn heads, then there’s no better choice than Japanese Maples (Acers).

Guaranteed to make an impact in your garden for years to come, these gorgeous trees are fully hardy, even in the coldest winters when they lose their leaves - only to burst into life with incredible colour in the spring.

Starting the year with an incredible flush of fresh colour, leaves change subtly throughout the year, before reaching a crescendo in autumn with a show-stopping display of fiery tones and then falling in a fanfare of blazing glory.

With this collection from Enjoy Gardening More you get three highly desirable varieties, carefully selected to give a complimentary colour mix. Perfect for shady spots they make beautiful specimen plants placed individually in pots and dotted around the patio or when planted in borders to add height and year-round interest.

Slow growing and trouble-free they’ll reach around 1m tall and wide after 10 years and they’re also very easy to maintain – no pruning or training - and they’ll reward you with an amazing display year after year.

Varieties included in our special offer (£29.97) are:

Acer palmatum ‘Atropurpureum’: Deep burgundy-purple leaves that turn an even more brilliant shade of bright red in Autumn, just before they fall. The classic red-leaved maple.

Acer palmatum ‘Butterfly’: A fantastic variety with lacy, fine foliage. Its leaves are grey green and beautifully marginned with cream tinged with pink.. It forms a 3m bush in 20 years. A must have for any garden.

Acer ‘Orange Dream’: Bright orange new growth, which fades to yellow in the autumn. It is a great specimen shrub that grows to 3m over 20 years.

The plants are supplied in 10.5cm pots.

