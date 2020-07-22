Opinion

Vote with your feet and don’t take a Run Norwich 2020 refund

Runners can get a refund from the cancelled Run Norwich 2020. But Nick Richards says you’ll do far more good if you waive your £25 fee

So many entertainment and sporting events have been cancelled since spring due to coronavirus and sadly this week the Run Norwich 2020 10k joined the list.

From July 23, runners will be entitled to claim for a refund on their £25 entrance fee. Times are tough so don’t feel any shame in taking the refund if you need that money back in your bank account.

I had planned to take part in several running events this spring, summer and autumn and I’ll admit I’ve had quite a few of those entries refunded as events have been called off.

These have been events run by companies that make a profit out of staging them. They can’t provide the event so I’ve felt entitled to a refund.

But Run Norwich feels different and I’ll explain why I think the right thing to do is to waive that entrance fee and not ask for your money back.

Such was the demand for places, the run sold out within hours back in January. Even this week, before the cancellation was announced, runners were still desperately looking for places from people who could no longer make the revised date.

To quit such a prestigious and popular event now and take the money doesn’t seem apt. Yes there is no actual race, but take the refund and your Run Norwich experience really is over for the year.

If you vote with your feet and do nothing, you’ll save £5 off next year’s event, you’ll be automatically entered into a virtual 10k and you’ll get priority entry next year.

Above all that, entrants will be helping the Norwich City Community Sports Foundation in their fight to sustain the vital work they do with people across the county during this most challenging of years.

At a rough estimate, we’re talking about £180,000 in entry fees that’s now in the balance. While I’d love to have another £25 to spend on something, I feel I’ve saved enough money since lockdown started on not buying petrol, not going out and, yes, not doing other running events.

The CSF say that just one entry fee would fund eight weeks of dance sessions for a member of their disability dance troupe – the CSF Allstars. That’s just one fee. There could be more than 7,000 examples like this where good work will be done in Norwich, Norfolk and beyond.

Every single runner I’ve spoken to or met in the last decade has a good heart and a good nature and I know a good many people will probably realise that it makes more sense to give charities and communities a break in this toughest of years and waive this entrance fee.

So much about running is linked to charity, being positive and getting fitter so, as I see it, the race is now on to get as many people as possible not to hit that refund button.