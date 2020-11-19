‘The tangy chicken was delicious’ - our reviewer’s take on city Indian restaurant

The lamb vindaloo (£9.95) with special fried rice (£3.50) from Roti in Norwich. Picture: Stuart Anderson Archant

Food reviewer Stuart Anderson sees what’s on offer at Roti Indian and Bangladeshi restaurant in Norwich’s Finklegate.

The meal from Roti in Norwich came well packaged. Picture: Stuart Anderson The meal from Roti in Norwich came well packaged. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Service

I jumped onto Roti’s website to find they have their full menu online and an easy ordering system.

As I don’t live far away I ticked a box to indicate I would collect the food and was rewarded with a discount. I popped up to the restaurant after about 20 minutes and knocked on the main door, and within a moment or two a staff member came out and handed me a huge, heavy bag full of dinner.

He seemed nice and called me by my name, and I could tell he was wearing a huge smile behind his Covid-secure face mask. It looks really nice inside - I’d be happy to sit in and enjoy a meal outside of lockdown.

Roti is at 19 Finkelgate in Norwich. Picture: Stuart Anderson Roti is at 19 Finkelgate in Norwich. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Food

After getting home and laying everything out on the table I realised I’d over-ordered - for two people we had two starters, three mains, three sides and two orders of rice to get through. It was always going to be a challenge but would be defeated? Well, we’re already at home, so who cares? The fridge is only a couple of steps away and Indian food reheats well.

Shirking convention, we went straight for our mains, my wife tipping her vegetable dupiaza (£5.95) onto a plate along most of the lemon fried rice (£3.50), while I got stuck into the lamb vindaloo (£9.95) with special fried rice (£3.50).

A trio of side dishes from Roti in Norwich. Picture: Stuart Anderson A trio of side dishes from Roti in Norwich. Picture: Stuart Anderson

I’m pretty good with hot dishes so I couldn’t resist sampling this classic and it didn’t disappoint. The curry was thick and rich with spices and there was plenty of meat in there to go around. It had a fiery kick but the heat didn’t smother the flavour, and there was a hit of lemon, which, along with the rice, cooled down the palate.

I tried a bit of the dupiaza, which was even thicker and made up mostly of onion, potato and herbs. It was quite nice, but in this case I’m glad I went for the heavyweight dish.

It was after I’d finished the vindaloo that I realised I had another whole main waiting - a chicken tikka rezala (£9.95). This curry, made with yoghurt, peppers and green chilli, was simply delightful. The chicken, and there was plenty of it, was tender and tangy and left me wanting more.

After the mains we went back to the ‘starters’ - a trio of samosa for each of us - mine meat (£3.95), hers’ vegetarian (2.95). They were both crispy and still hot on the inside, and came with a pot of green chutney. The vegetable ones tasted nicer and I probably should have gone for those as well as my meal was already pretty meat heavy.

The vegetarian samosas (£2.95) from Roti in Norwich. Picture: Stuart Anderson The vegetarian samosas (£2.95) from Roti in Norwich. Picture: Stuart Anderson

We got the sag bhaji (£3.50) thinking this would be a fritter like an onion bhaji. But no, it was a small, spinach-based curry with slivers of onion. It was soft enough to melt in the mouth and only subtly spiced, and we wolfed most of it down straight away.

The garlic mushroom side (£3.50) did make it to the fridge, and I had most of it on toast for lunch the next day, because it’s 2020 and there are no rules anymore. It was delicious, and the sauce it was in was rich but not too heavy.

The other side was a potato and cauliflower dish called aloo gobi (£3.50) which was soft and fragrant. We couldn’t spot any puddings on the menu, but in hindsight, we wouldn’t have had room for them anyway.

A trio of dishes from Roti in Norwich. Picture: Stuart Anderson A trio of dishes from Roti in Norwich. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Price and value for money

Our total order came to £41.01, with the discount for collection at the restaurant included.

It was certainly a case of eyes being bigger than stomachs as we easily had enough to feed three people.

Given the price was what we’d normally pay for a meal for two at a pub, I’d say it was excellent value for money.

The lamb vindaloo (£9.95) with special fried rice (£3.50) from Roti in Norwich. Picture: Stuart Anderson The lamb vindaloo (£9.95) with special fried rice (£3.50) from Roti in Norwich. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Highlight

I’d have to say the chicken tikka rezala. This was one of those occasions where I really looking forward to trying something in particular - the vindaloo - but was pleasantly surprised to find something else in the offing was actually the star of the show. The tangy chicken was delicious and definitely something I’d like to eat again.

The vegetable dupiaza (£5.95) and lemon fried rice (£3.50) from Roti in Norwich. Picture: Stuart Anderson The vegetable dupiaza (£5.95) and lemon fried rice (£3.50) from Roti in Norwich. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Three highlights

Lemon fried rice - £3.50

Chicken tikka rezala - £9.95

Garlic mushroom side - £3.50

