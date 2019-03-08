Local rider Vickers aiming for 'solid result' at important home round return

2019 British Superbike Championship, BSB Media Day, Silverstone, Towcester, Northamptonshire, UK. 8th April 2019. Ryan Vickers, Thetford, RAF Regular & Reserves Kawasaki Photo: Tim Keeton/Impact Images Tim Keeton/Impact Images

Ryan Vickers is targeting a return for the next Bennetts British Superbike Championship round at Snetterton (July 19-21) as the rookie and the Marham-based RAF Regular & Reserve Kawasaki team bid to be back on the grid for their home round of the season.

Vickers in action at Silverstone Photo: Glen Coombs Freezeframe-Photography Vickers in action at Silverstone Photo: Glen Coombs Freezeframe-Photography

Thetford racer Ryan Vickers crashed out in free practice at Brands Hatch which left him with concussion and subsequently sidelined from the weekend and the next round at Knockhill. But after a period of recovery he is keen to return to action in his home race at Snetterton.

Vickers scored top 10 finishes at Oulton Park, with a best finish of ninth so far this season, and is hopeful that a return at Snetterton can get his season back on track as he continues his learning curve in the Superbike class.

Vickers said: "The first two rounds this year went really well and I was really happy with how I started my rookie year. Oulton Park was a really good result with two top 10 finishes and I was feeling really good, I feel like I have got on and got used to the bike really quickly and felt at home.

"The team have been really good and supported me and we have just all gelled and that has helped me to learn the Superbike.

"I was feeling happy at Brands Hatch but I had a crash at the last corner and knocked myself out and broke my foot, so that put me out for that weekend. Because of it I sat out Knockhill but I am back to full fitness and feel ready to go again for Snetterton which is my home round which I am excited about.

"I have always liked Snetterton and always had pretty good results there, but approaching the weekend coming back from injury I just need to bed myself back in and not try too hard too quickly.

"I just need to ease back in to it and most importantly stay on the bike and gain some experience of the Superbike at another new circuit. That is the plan we just need to have a solid result at Snetterton.

"I love the 300 circuit, it is fast and flowing - I am excited to get there on the Superbike and be able to really use the power. I won the race in Superstock 600 and it has always been a good track for me. It is always a nice feeling to have everyone around you at your home round so I always find there is a good vibe for me at Snetterton.

"I am going to be trying to get back in to it and get some laps under my belt but I can't wait to get started."