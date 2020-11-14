Search

Advanced search

Returning soldiers could bank on the support of thankful Norfolk villagers in Hethersett

PUBLISHED: 10:59 14 November 2020 | UPDATED: 10:59 14 November 2020

Peter Steward

Hethersett War Memorial. Picture: Submitted

Hethersett War Memorial. Picture: Submitted

Archant

Peter Steward tells the heart-warming story of a gift given by the people of Hethersett after the Second World War

A note of thanks from the people of Hethersett following the Second World War. Picture: SubmittedA note of thanks from the people of Hethersett following the Second World War. Picture: Submitted

Servicemen returning to a Norfolk village after the Second World War found themselves the recipients of a new savings account containing a donation of £10 from appreciative villagers.

Residents of Hethersett were so moved by the exploits of “their boys” in the war that they raised the money from events such as jumble sales, darts matches, auctions, dances, socials and public subscriptions through a Welcome Home Committee.

When that committee was disbanded it was replaced by a Memorial Fund group which raised further money to prvide what became the present-day Hethersett Memorial Playing Field.

There was a sad side to the £10 (over £300 today) awards, however, as a number were sent to the families of those who never returned. Twelve men from Hethersett are recorded as having lost their lives in the war.

A plaque in the Hethersett Memorial Field and Garden. Picture: SubmittedA plaque in the Hethersett Memorial Field and Garden. Picture: Submitted

The welcome home committee raised an impressive £2,270 – almost £70,000 in today’s money - and a total of 227 servicemen and/or their families received the £10 gift.

The committee put together two letters to go with the donation. The first for those that returned read:

“Your Hethersett Friends wish you to accept this small token of appreciation for all the sacrifices you have made on their behalf and in welcoming you home, offer their best wishes for the future.”

The second message sent to those who had been bereaved read:

A letter suggesting what to do with the money from 1945. Picture: SubmittedA letter suggesting what to do with the money from 1945. Picture: Submitted

“In Grateful Remembrance of the sacrifice made by your _______________________. Your friends in Hethersett offer their sincere sympathy with you in your great loss.”

At Christmas 1944, the committee, which consisted of representatives from 19 village organisations, sent messages and parcels to those serving abroad with the following message:

“It is with great pleasure that the people of Hethersett send you their greetings for Xmas and the new year. A parcel is being sent to as many as possible of those from Hethersett who have left these shores. This letter goes with best wishes for your health and happiness and the hope of a speedy return. All are looking forward to that day.”

At that time there were over 90 “village boys” serving overseas. They were all given a flavour of what was happening in the village:

“The village is full of activity these days, including a “Brains Trust” run by the Women’s Institute. You are not forgotten, as every Tuesday evening there is a special service when a number of us meet together and pray for your safe keeping.”

In October, 1945, the committee wrote to those still overseas to obtain their views on what form a lasting memorial should take. Suggestions included: street lighting, a “home for old folk”, a sports field, a centre for young people and a maternity home.

There was a promise that the names of those who had died in the conflict would be added to the village war memorial which was originally set-up in 1920 to commemorate those who died in the First World War.

The most popular suggestion was to create a sports field. The Welcome Home Fund closed in November 1946, but subscriptions continued to be collected and a monetary balance helped to see the Hethersett Peace Memorial Fund set-up to provide a lasting recreational amenity and memorial to the men who had made the ultimate sacrifice.

Further fundraising events were held until there was enough money to buy land from local farmer Mr P. H. Curson. In March, 1959, the purchase of the land was completed and the playing field was formally opened by the managing director of Mackintosh Chocolate and a local resident, Charles Wood, the Second Earl of Halifax. The plaque erected to mark the occasion gave the name of the playing Field as Hethersett Memorial Field and Garden.

Today the field is home to a number of sports clubs and organisation – all of whom are enjoying the fruits of the labours of so many people from three-quarters of a century ago.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Search and explore millions of articles from the Eastern Daily Press archive from 1870 till the present day on your computer, voice device or mobile phone.

Most Read

Warning against visits to coast as police plan lockdown patrols

People have been warned not to visit the coast to look at seals during the second lockdown. Picture: Merlin Entertainments/PA Wire

Thatched cottage with tiger enclosure at end of garden for sale

Thrigby Cottage is for sale with some very interesting neighbours. Picture: Minors & Brady/James Bass

Garden centre opens farm shop to attract customers after taking £1m hit

Thetford Garden Centre have closed their restaurant during lockdown but have turned it into a farm shop. Amanda Levett, Indoor Living Manager. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

‘I don’t accept he’s dead’ - Grieving families share pain of coronavirus loss

Brian Keable (top), from Beccles, and John Swainston, of Great Yarmouth, are among the 50,000-plus people who have died as a result of coronavirus. Picture: Archant/Anne Edwards

City shop ordered to spend thousands redoing front after breaking planning rules

New phone shop, Zamcall, in Brigg Street, Norwich, which has been ordered to change its shopfront. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Covid fines for five people in a car driving from Suffolk to Norwich

Norfolk Police's temporary assistant chief constable Julie Wvendth has urged the public to help protect each other during the second coronavirus lockdown. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Man in 20s dies after six-vehicle crash

A man in his 20s has died following a crash on the A17 at Terrington St Clement, near King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

Tributes paid to young mum and nurse who ‘touched many lives’

Tributes paid to a sports-loving nurse, Cheryl Cavanagh, from north Norfolk who has died at the age of 36. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Same couple linked to string of ‘dine and dash’ cases at pubs and restaurants

The Swan Inn was one of the pubs that fell victim to the alleged scam Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Owners of ‘eyesore’ building could be forced to sell it to council

The former railway social club at Ailwyn Hall in Lower Clarence Road, which Norwich City Council is trying to compulsory purchase for housing. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Warning against visits to coast as police plan lockdown patrols

People have been warned not to visit the coast to look at seals during the second lockdown. Picture: Merlin Entertainments/PA Wire

Did you know about these deserted villages in Norfolk?

Tottington was knocked down to make way for the army's training ground. Picture: SONYA BROWN

Buendia reveals a chat with Farke convinced him to stay at Norwich City

Emi Buendia with Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

From a ‘faux pas’ to a dress complaint - how video calls have changed council meetings

Nigel Pearce was criticised for appearing to be asleep during a meeting of North Norfolk District Council. Photo: YouTube