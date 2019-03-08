Redundancy became an opportunity for Yasmin to follow her dream...

Yasmine Hempstead Archant

Yasmin Hempstead of Muddy Footprints shares her ‘East Anglian heaven and hell’ and reveals how adversity can actually be the route to what you really want in life.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

After being made redundant in 2017, Suffolk-born entrepreneur Yasmin Hempstead followed her lifelong passion for horse riding and the outdoors to set up an online business, Muddy-Footprints, specialising in equine and country clothing. She now travels the country with a `pop-up shop’ and, in November 2018, opened her first shop at Stonham Barns. She also proudly sponsors 12 riders all over the country, of all disciplines & abilities.

What is your connection to East Anglia?

I’ve always lived here, as have many generations of my family.

What is your East Anglian Heaven ie what do you love most about East Anglia? –

I absolutely love our countryside and the fabulous beaches especially Southwold and Holkham.

What is your East Anglian Hell ie what you hate most about living here?

The phone signal and poor Wi-Fi connection is a real problem for me having an online business and even whilst in my shop. Hugely frustrating!

What’s your favourite East Anglian restaurant?

I have two, Tuddenham Mill just outside Bury St Edmunds and The Hoste at Burnham Market.

What’s your favourite way to spend an East Anglian evening?

A much welcomed night in, with great company, an open fire, good food with a good bottle of wine – the perfect combo.

What’s your favourite East Anglian landmark?

Pakenham Windmill. It also happens to be near my home. It looks so beautiful when the sun rises or sets.

What’s the best thing that happens in East Anglia every year?

Seeing the majestic sight of the Household Cavalry at Holkham beach. It is so nice to see the hard working horses enjoying a well deserved break.

What your specialist Mastermind subject?

Equestrian – horse riding.

What is always in your fridge?

Black bomber cheese - yum

What’s your simple philosophy of life?

Live for the moment.

What’s your favourite film?

I love the Fast & Furious Films, however, I prefer documentaries especially. Louis Theroux is my favourite.

What was your first job?

I was a waitress at The Weeping Willow in Barrow, a lovely pub/restaurant.

What is your most treasured possession?

Darcy - My jackuwawa (jack russell x chihuahua)

Who do you admire most?

My inspirational parents. Having had to have several operations over the years, they are always ‘there’ in supporting everything I do.

What is your biggest indulgence?

Cheese or passion fruit.

What do you like about yourself most?

I’m kind and caring.

What’s your worst character trait?

Always putting others first.

Where is your favourite holiday destination?

The south of France. The scenery is beautiful, as is the food, the locals are so welcoming, plus it’s only a short flight away too!

Best day of your life?

A gorgeous surprise weekend away at The Hoste, Burnham Market from my boyfriend, Ollie. Amazing food, wine, company and a lovely stroll on Holkham beach with my dog Darcy.

What’s your favourite breakfast?

Avocado on toast with crispy bacon.

What’s your favourite tipple?

A good bottle of rose wine.

What’s your hidden talent?

I’m very bendy! I can get my leg behind my head!

When were you most embarrassed?

I once fell off my horse on a hack. The Farmer watched from his tractor in the field. My horse galloped home and the farmer gave me a lift in his tractor. I didn’t realise I had also lost my hat silk, so I looked like a ‘mushroom head’ the whole time too.

What’s your earliest memory?

On the Rainbow Ward at West Suffolk Hospital, with my brother and parents by my bed.

The Local RAF came around with gifts & sweets. It was Halloween.

What song would you like played at your funeral?

Something upbeat - I would hate for it to be sad and dull.

Tell us something people don’t know about you?

I’ve had many hip procedures/surgeries. I’m currently recovering from surgery on my pelvis.

What’s the worst thing anyone has ever said to you?

That my business ideas won’t work.

Tell us why you live here and nowhere else.

I would never move. Family, friends and beautiful locations - why would I?

What do you want to tell our readers about most?

I’ve recently opened my first shop at Stonham Barns, Stowmarket for my Equine & Country Clothing buisness ​www.Muddy-Footprints.co.uk​ I would love you to check it out. Pop in and say hi!

To follow Gina Long @geewizzgee1