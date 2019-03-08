Recipe: Make our cream tea flavoured Swiss roll

Cream tea at the beach , cooked by Charlotte Smith-Jarvis.Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown Archant

This teatime treat is wrapped in nostalgia and ideal for garden parties and summer cake sales.

We have rose-tinted glasses when it comes to our memories of the British seaside. The reality often goes like this:

1. You forget your towel/suncream/sunglasses.

2. Sand gets in the children's shoes/socks and they spend the whole day complaining.

3. It rains.

4. Someone needs the loo as soon as you get there - and there's a debate over whether it's OK to have a wee in the sea.

5. Seagulls circle your picnic.

And yet we go back. Time and time again. Why? Because there is magic and nostalgia in a day at the beach. Sure, it's nothing like being on the Cote D'Azur, and at least two of the above are likely to happen, but they're negated by so many wonderful memories. Mine are obviously all geared around food and two things in particular stick out. There are the cream teas I've enjoyed in Devon and Cornwall - sugar dusted scones slathered with cream and jam. And then there's rock. I'll never forget visiting the Docwras rock factory in Great Yarmouth as a child, watching the sugary confection being pulled, stretched and miraculously turned into stripy sticks.

This week I've combined the two into a fun teatime treat, perfect for afternoon tea and garden parties. A candy cane effect sponge hides Earl Grey tea buttercream and wibbly dots of sweet strawberry jelly. It tastes of summer.

Cream tea Swiss roll

(serves 4-6)

Ingredients

For the jelly:

300g fresh strawberries, hulled, pureed and sieved

2 leaves platinum gelatine

1tbsp sugar

For the buttercream:

1 Earl Grey teabag

50ml milk

60g unsalted butter

250g icing sugar

For the cake:

3 large eggs (at room temperature)

125g caster sugar

125g plain flour

Pink or red food colouring gel

Method

Make the jelly at least four hours in advance. Weigh the pureed strawberries. You should have around 160ml. If it's a little short add a touch of water to make it up. Soak the gelatine in cold water for 10 minutes then squeeze out. Warm the strawberry puree in pan and add the sugar and gelatine. Do not boil but heat on low until the gelatine's dissolved. Pour into a shallow lined tray and set in the fridge for at least four hours. Cut into 1cm pieces.

For the buttercream warm the milk in a pan and pour into a bowl. Add the teabag and infuse for 30 minutes. Squeeze the bag into the milk, open the bag and add 1tsp of the tea leaves. Blend the milk with the butter and icing sugar.

For the cake line a Swiss roll tin. Whisk the eggs and sugar with an electric mixer until tripled in volume and very very thick. Sift the flour in and stir in batches. Remove a fifth of the mix and colour with the food colouring gel. Spoon this into a piping bag and pipe diagonal lines on your prepared tray. Pop in the freezer for 10 minutes. Meanwhile set the oven to 200C. Spoon the rest of the cake mixture into the tray and pop in the oven for 12 minutes. Turn out onto a damp teatowel and remove the greaseproof. Flip it over so the pattern is on the outside, replace the greaseproof and roll up into a Swiss roll. Allow to cool to room temperature then carefully unfold, spread with the buttercream, scatter over the jelly pieces and roll up. Serve with fresh cream and local strawberries.