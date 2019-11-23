Search

Recipe: Make Galton Blackiston's Christmas pudding

PUBLISHED: 15:29 23 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:38 23 November 2019

You cannot beat a traditional Christmas pudding Picture: Getty Images/iStockphotos

svetlana kolpakova

It's stir-up Sunday on November 24 this year. Michelin starred Galton shares his coveted recipe from Morston Hall...

This recipe makes two 2lb puds...and if you don't have time to make your own, they're on sale at Morston Hall during December.

The puddings are made in two stages. Preparing everything in advance is key.

Galton's traditional Christmas pudding

Ingredients

Stage one:

100g each currants and raisins

50g pitted prunes

75g golden sultanas or ordinary sultanas

50g glace cherries rinsed and roughly chopped

50g dried apricots, roughly chopped

25g each preserved ginger and orange and lemon peel, roughly chopped

50g glace fruits, roughly chopped

150ml dry sherry

150ml brandy

1tsp glycerine (available from chemists

Stage two:

100g white or brown breadcrumbs

75g plain flour, sifted

1/2tsp each salt, baking powder, ground cinnamon, mace

Pince ground sugar and mixed spice

50g soft, unsalted butter

50g shredded suet (or vegetarian equivalent)

50g granulated sugar

50g demerara sugar

50 peeled whole almonds, roughly chopped

1 medium carrot, peeled and grated

100g Bramley apples, peeled, cored and grated

3 medium eggs, lightly beaten

2tbsps golden syrup

1tbsp black treacle

Method

At least 24 hours before making your pudding mix together all the ingredients from stage one and cover.

on the day of cooking mix the breadcrumbs with the plain flour, salt, baking powder, cinnamon, mace, mixed spice and ginger in a large bowl. Rub in the butter finely and add the suet along with the sugars, almonds, carrot and apple. Now add this to the previously soaked fruits.

Bring it all together with the beatne eggs, syrup and treacle. Mix well and divide between two greased 2lb pudding basins. Place a circle of greaseproof paper on top and press down. Cover with tin foil and tie with a string around the circumference.

Next, in a double boiler or steamer, simmer the puddings for about 3 1/2 hours, making sure you remember to keep topping up to avoid them boiling dry. Take out of the water and cool. Replace the greaseproof and foil with new and store in a cool place. When you want to serve just steam again for another two hours. They will be delicious. Although they are not too dark a pudding, they are certainly decadent. If you don't have time to make your own, Morston Hall will have Christmas puddings on sale during December.

