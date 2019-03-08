Search

Advanced search

Recipe: Make our sandcastle cakes with strawberry and cream buttercream

PUBLISHED: 19:09 19 March 2019 | UPDATED: 19:09 19 March 2019

Make our sandcastle cakes Picture: Archant

Make our sandcastle cakes Picture: Archant

Archant

Our recipe combines chocolate, pink and vanilla cake mix with a hint of fruit.

This week I was asked to think up something that says ‘Britain’. Now I could have made sausages, pies, fish and chips, maybe some kind of regional pudding, but what really springs to mind when I think of eating in the UK is the seaside.

If I close my eyes, I’m on the beach, ice cream dripping from one hand, sand between my toes, waiting for the fish and chip shop to open so I can perch myself on the nearest wall and inhale their addictive salt and vinegar perfume.

Something else that screams Britain to me is the Victoria sandwich - a near perfect confection,layering golden, vanilla-infused sponge with the best strawberry jam you can get your hands on.

And so I arrived at this fun, crazy little cake scene. There’s a touch of the seaside with the edible sand. The sandcastle cakes are swirled with ice cream colours (pink, cream and chocolate) and the buttercream is blended with Wilkins and Sons Little Scarlet jam which turns it an adorable shade of pink and makes the whole thing taste like strawberries and cream on a summer’s day.

I’m the first to confess fondant modelling isn’t my strong point, but there’s a little crab on there too and those failsafe goodies for anyone wanting to make an edible seascape-praline seashells.

The recipe makes six, but if you’re having a party you can upscale the recipe to create a giant edible beach. Go on, you know you want to!

Sandcastle cakes

(makes 6 mini cakes)

You will need mini silicone flower pot cake cases. I got mine from Lakeland.

Ingredients

For the cake:

175g each caster sugar, sunflower spread, self-raising flour

3 large eggs

1/2tsp baking powder

1tsp vanilla extract

2tbsps cocoa powder

Pink food colouring

For the buttercream:

100g butter

200g icing sugar

3tbsps strawberry jam

To finish:

1 packet digestive biscuits crushed to a fine crumb

Chocolate seashells

Any other decorations you like!

Method

Cream together the caster sugar and spread until smooth. Add the eggs and beat to combine then sift in and fold in the flour. Add the baking powder and vanilla extract. Split the mix into three bowls. Colour one pink with the food colouring (gel or paste gives the best result) and put the cocoa powder in another and mix. You should have vanilla, pink and chocolate cake mix in three separate bowls. Heat the oven to 180C, grease your moulds and spoon a little of each colour mix into each mould, alternating. Fill them three quarters of the way, and pop on a tray. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes until risen and firm. Cool completely and remove from the moulds. Cut the top of each cake to make it level.

For the buttercream combine the icing sugar, jam and butter until creamy.

Coat each cake in buttercream and stick to a board with more of the buttercream. Sprinkle over the crushed biscuits to coat and decorate as you like.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Held hostage in their homes’ - City street over-run by cars as people avoid hospital parking charges

Kate Slapp is one of the residents of Mornington Road, who are fed up with people parking on their road to avoid paying to park at the hospital. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

‘Lovely, happy’ woman died while on holiday in north Norfolk

Pinewoods Holiday Park, Wells,PHOTO: IAN BURT

‘I fell out of bed and was diagnosed with a brain tumour’ - Man, 27, battling incurable cancer

Matt Plummer pictured with his wife Amy on their wedding day in June. It is likely a tumour was already growing in Mr Plummer's brain Picture: Matt Plummer

Plans for 200 new homes approved for second time - despite town’s objections

Plans for the development near Chediston Street, Halesworth, from Design and Access Statement. Photo: Christchurch Land and Estate Ltd.

Goalkeeper charged with punching referee during football match

Feltwell Playing Field. Photo: Matthew Usher

Most Read

Body of man found at nature reserve

Barnham Cross Common, where a man's body was found on Sunday. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Stabbing victim named as former local shopkeeper, as murder inquiry continues

57-year-old Kumarathas Rajasingam was stabbed to death on Burdock Close, Wymondham, Saturday night. Photo: Submitted

Plea for two missing Norwich men to come home

Luke Allen, left, and Billy Applegate (pictured with daughter Daisy) have been reported missing. Photos: Debbie Allen/Gaynor Robinson

‘Held hostage in their homes’ - City street over-run by cars as people avoid hospital parking charges

Kate Slapp is one of the residents of Mornington Road, who are fed up with people parking on their road to avoid paying to park at the hospital. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Search continues for missing father as friend found safe

Luke Allen, 25, who has been reported missing. Photo: Debbie Allen

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I fell out of bed and was diagnosed with a brain tumour’ - Man, 27, battling incurable cancer

Matt Plummer pictured with his wife Amy on their wedding day in June. It is likely a tumour was already growing in Mr Plummer's brain Picture: Matt Plummer

Skip hire firm boss faces prison over worker death

Robert Baldwin, Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Archant

Wanted man arrested at Norwich railway station after falling asleep on train

British Transport Police arrested a wanted man, who had fallen asleep on a train, at Norwich Railway Station. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘Lovely, happy’ woman died while on holiday in north Norfolk

Pinewoods Holiday Park, Wells,PHOTO: IAN BURT

Plans for 200 new homes approved for second time - despite town’s objections

Plans for the development near Chediston Street, Halesworth, from Design and Access Statement. Photo: Christchurch Land and Estate Ltd.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists