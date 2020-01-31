Search

250 reasons why Norfolk is wonderful

PUBLISHED: 12:30 31 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:22 31 January 2020

The mediaeval Priory at Walsingham has a long history of religious pilgrimage and dates back to the 11th century. Picture: Ian Burt

The mediaeval Priory at Walsingham has a long history of religious pilgrimage and dates back to the 11th century. Picture: Ian Burt

The February issue of Norfolk magazine celebrates its 250th edition with 250 reasons why Norfolk is wonderful

A bluebell woodland at Sotshole Broad next to Fairhaven Woodland and Water Garden. Picture: James BassA bluebell woodland at Sotshole Broad next to Fairhaven Woodland and Water Garden. Picture: James Bass

From beaches to sport, history to festivals and food and drink to heroes and heroines it picks 250 reasons to be proud of Norfolk. For the full 250 suggestions pick up a copy of Norfolk magazine - launched more than 20 years ago and now a monthly treat celebrating some of the county's most beautiful places, fascinating people and exciting events.

Bur first see whether you agree with Norfolk magazine's 10 wildlife wonders, followed by 10 architectural masterpieces.

Common spotted orchid on Beeston CommonCommon spotted orchid on Beeston Common

WILDLIFE

- Robert Marsham founded the science behind Springwatch by recording when trees budded and flowers bloomed on his estate at Stratton Strawless, near Aylsham, from 1736 into the 19th century.

Swallowtail butterfly photographs taken at RSPB Strumpshaw Fen Picture Andy Roberts iwitness24Swallowtail butterfly photographs taken at RSPB Strumpshaw Fen Picture Andy Roberts iwitness24

- See snowdrops throughout February at Walsingham Abbey.

- By April our ancient woods, such as those at Fairhaven Woodland and Water Garden in South Walsham, glow blue with bluebells.

The stunning Marble Hall in Aviva's Surrey House, created using 15 different types of marble. The 40 columns are made from marble originally destined for Westminster Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe stunning Marble Hall in Aviva's Surrey House, created using 15 different types of marble. The 40 columns are made from marble originally destined for Westminster Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

- More than 20 types of orchid occur in Norfolk and the common spotted orchid is still widespread on commons and at the edge of fens.

- The only place in Britain to see swallowtail butterflies is the Norfolk Broads from May to July.

The Custom House, King's Lynn Picture: Chris BishopThe Custom House, King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

- See thousands of pink footed geese flying in V-shaped skeins at dawn and dusk in autumn and winter, along Norfolk's

west coast.

Norwich cathedral at twilight. Picture: Kate WolstenholmeNorwich cathedral at twilight. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme

- Take a boat from Morston or Blakeney to see the seals. Or walk from Winterton to Horsey to visit the colony which raises its young here every winter.

- Find Britain's biggest spider, the fen raft spider, near Diss.

Norwich Roman Catholic Cathedral, The Cathedral of St John the Baptist. Picture: ANTONY KELLYNorwich Roman Catholic Cathedral, The Cathedral of St John the Baptist. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

- Marvel at a murmuration of tens of thousands of crows at dusk at Buckenham.

- Hear a bittern boom across the marshes at Strumpshaw.

Sir Denis Lasdun's ziggurats at the University of East Anglia. Photo: Bill SmithSir Denis Lasdun's ziggurats at the University of East Anglia. Photo: Bill Smith

ARCHITECTURE

- Architect George Skipper was born in Dereham in 1856 and John Betjeman of him: "He was to Norwich what Gaudi was to Barcelona." His Norwich buildings include the Royal Arcade, Aviva's Marble Hall, Jarrold and the St Giles House Hotel.

Award winning community built on Goldsmith Street in Norwich. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Award winning community built on Goldsmith Street in Norwich. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

- More Skipper masterpieces in Cromer include the Hotel de Paris and Cliftonville Hotel.

- Victorian architect Edward Boardman was responsible for designing or restoring notable Norfolk buildings including the former Norfolk and Norwich Hospital.

Norfolk magazine's 250th issue, for February 2020, is on sale nowNorfolk magazine's 250th issue, for February 2020, is on sale now

- The 200-year-old Nelson Monument in Yarmouth, with its 217-step staircase to the top, where a statue of Britannia gazes out across Norfolk, was designed by William Wilkins who also designed the National Gallery in Trafalgar Square, London, where an even taller monument to Nelson was built 24 years later.

- 17th century King's Lynn Custom House was called: "One of the most perfect buildings ever built," by architectural historian Nikolaus Pevsner

- King's Lynn Trinity Guildhall has a remarkable chequerboard knapped flint façade.

- Norwich's architectural highlight has to be the soaring cathedral, founded more than 900 years ago.

- The Roman Catholic cathedral of St John in Norwich is just over a century old and another magnificent gothic building.

- The ziggurats at the University of East Anglia are still used as student accommodation.

- The new council houses in Goldsmith Street, Norwich, have been named the best new building in the UK, winning the Stirling Prize for architecture.

