Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Reader Letter: Turn off the speed cameras

PUBLISHED: 14:30 04 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:30 04 January 2020

The speed camera on the A1067 Fakenham Road at Taverham. Picture Archant.

The speed camera on the A1067 Fakenham Road at Taverham. Picture Archant.

Archant

This reader thinks speed cameras across Norfolk should be turned off.

On two successive days (December 30 and 31) you published details of the number of drivers caught by speed cameras in Norfolk during 2018-2019.

The income of nearly £1m generated by these cameras was also prominently highlighted. What was not made plain is that half of the speed cameras in Norfolk serve no useful purpose because they are catching less than an average of two speeding drivers per day.

What was mentioned, but not highlighted, is the fact that speed cameras were turned off in Wiltshire in 2010 with no apparent effect on accident statistics.

You may also want to watch:

In fact the number of fatalities in Wiltshire in 2018 was broadly in line with those in Norfolk over the same period.

On that assumption, if all speed cameras in Norfolk were turned off, it is likely that there would be no change in road casualties.

Of course, that would mean that all those pressing for lower speed limits and stricter enforcement might have to face the likelihood that they might have been wrong all these years.

It might also mean that somebody may well be losing a significant source of income.

- Do you agree with this reader? Let us know in the comments.

Most Read

Body found by police in Norwich

A body has been found in a house in Gateley Gardens_Jan 2020. Picture: Lauren De Boise

‘They were a lovely family’ - Street in shock after man found dead in house

A body has been found in a house in Gateley Gardens_Jan 2020. Picture: Lauren De Boise

Norwich panto star makes ‘comedy gold’ Greta Thunberg gaffe on Mastermind

Amanda Henderson as Alexa in Cinderella at Norwich Theatre Royal Credit: @richardjarmy - www.richardjarmy.co.uk

Weeks of road closures planned off A47 at Norfolk Showground

A redesign of the Norfolk Showground roundabout off the A47 will see weeks of closures and possible delays from later this month. Picture: Google Maps.

‘I was horrified’: Vandals cause £30,000 damage at car dealership

An estimated £30,000 of damage was caused when nine cars were vandalised at Thurlow Nunn in Great Yarmouth. Photos: Matthew Nixon

Most Read

No wonder Debenhams is closing stores if this is their new policy

Debenhams isn closing stores in the region. Pic: Archant

Man in his 20s who died in crash is named

Police at the scene of the crash on the B1145 at Great Massingham Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Parents’ heartbreak as baby dies at six months

Felicity-Jane Mina Eva Eagle, who has died at just six months old. Picture: Courtesy of Abbie Jackson

Norwich shopping street set to lose its ‘tired and outdated’ 1970s canopies

The canopies in St Stephens Street are to be refurbished. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Man in 20s dies in crash

Police at the scene of the crash on the B1145 at Great Massingham Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘They were a lovely family’ - Street in shock after man found dead in house

A body has been found in a house in Gateley Gardens_Jan 2020. Picture: Lauren De Boise

STARTING XIs: Leitner returns as City make eight changes at Preston

Moritz Leitner returns to City's starting line-up at Preston Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

MATCHDAY LIVE: FA Cup action at Preston for Canaries

General view of Deepdale, prior to the FA Cup match between Preston North End and Norwich City, Preston. Picture by Michael Sedgwick/Focus Images

Prison teacher who had relationship with inmate warned to expect jail

HMP Wayland Prison. Picture: Ian Burt

Buy this former war-time radio station converted into a Grand Designs style home

This old wireless station, transformed into a stunning home, is now for sale. Pic: Sowerbys.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists