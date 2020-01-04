Reader Letter: Turn off the speed cameras

This reader thinks speed cameras across Norfolk should be turned off.

On two successive days (December 30 and 31) you published details of the number of drivers caught by speed cameras in Norfolk during 2018-2019.

The income of nearly £1m generated by these cameras was also prominently highlighted. What was not made plain is that half of the speed cameras in Norfolk serve no useful purpose because they are catching less than an average of two speeding drivers per day.

What was mentioned, but not highlighted, is the fact that speed cameras were turned off in Wiltshire in 2010 with no apparent effect on accident statistics.

In fact the number of fatalities in Wiltshire in 2018 was broadly in line with those in Norfolk over the same period.

On that assumption, if all speed cameras in Norfolk were turned off, it is likely that there would be no change in road casualties.

Of course, that would mean that all those pressing for lower speed limits and stricter enforcement might have to face the likelihood that they might have been wrong all these years.

It might also mean that somebody may well be losing a significant source of income.

Do you agree with this reader? Let us know in the comments.