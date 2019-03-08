Search

Reader letter: Teachers are there to do whatever is necessary

PUBLISHED: 12:00 07 April 2019

One reader says teachers should be ready for anything. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

One reader says teachers should be ready for anything. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Archant

One reader says teachers should lead the way in combating difficult behaviour from students. Do you agree?

May I respectfully disagree with Iain Dale (EDP, March 29) when he says that “teachers are there to teach, not police violent pupils.

Teachers are there to do whatever is necessary to turn pupils into honest, God-fearing, decent, self-respecting, English citizens, of the sort respected the world over for just those very qualities.

If they can defend themselves properly, without becoming murderers, so much the better for themselves, their family and their country. Without such latter they are nothing, with it they are kings of the world.

Teachers should be ready for anything their pupils might throw at them and do it better. Impress the yobbos they are older than they and know all that they know and know it better and to a far greater degree.

Teachers should always wear the trappings of their calling, for in this way they show what they have done and that they can show their pupils how to do it.

A master should be master of his calling and not be afraid to show it no matter what. Only in this way can he ever hope to lead his pupils, not merely direct them.

Reader letter: Teachers are there to do whatever is necessary

One reader says teachers should be ready for anything. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

