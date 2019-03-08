Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More
Opinion

Reader Letter: Vegans claim the moral high ground, but what about the bugs?

PUBLISHED: 14:54 04 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:54 04 August 2019

One reader asks if vegans care about insects. Photo: Getty Images

One reader asks if vegans care about insects. Photo: Getty Images

Rakonjac Srdjan (Rakonjac Srdjan (Photographer) - [None]

As always, my vegan and vegetarian acquaintances speak of the planet and saving wildlife as a reason to stop eating animals or exploiting them and I get their argument.

Sadly their assumption of the high moral ground doesn't ever take into account the tiny animals who die in their billions on every field of salads and vegetables.

You may also want to watch:

Everyone is very aware of the voles and bats and skylarks who remain the stuff of children's story books and exist in our consciousness as the photogenic cuddly fluffy things, but do the veggies ever take into account the ugly bugs swarming over our land? These animals die in countless numbers and didn't get a mention.

My pork chop involved the controlled and regulated and humane death of one pig. Your chickpea salad probably arrived on your plate at the expense of hundred or thousands of greenfly and beetles. They can't be overlooked any more than your spring lamb.

Life is life — it's a dilemma.

Marcus Jervis writes persuasively and eloquently — he just chooses not to see the bigger picture.

Most Read

Liverpool chief Klopp slams ‘crazy’ Norwich City fixture

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is not happy he has to kick off on Friday against Norwich City Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Car ‘flooded’ by rising tide

A car was caught by the rising tide at Blakeney on Saturday night. Picture: Jude Hillam

‘Keep dogs and children away’: more than 1,000 dead fish rotting in river

1,000 dead fish are being left to rot away in the Kessingland sluice. Photo: Jean Difford

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 1-0 friendly win against Toulouse

Jamal Lewis tries his luck in the first half of Norwich City's 1-0 friendly win over Toulouse Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Parents ‘sickened’ as their home is one of 14 burgled in a single day

Two properties on Colney Lane in Cringleford were targeted. Photo: Archant

Most Read

Fisherman blocks vehicle access to beach with new gate

A gate being erected at West Runton beach. Pictures: Bev Burnham

Is this a record? A house that’s been for sale for eight years

The property in Lords Lane, Burgh Castle which was first listed for sale in 2011 and is now reduced, priced at £17,500. Pic; Archant library.

Fisherman has seven days to remove part of metal barrier blocking access to beach

Nigel Turner, pictured, has criticised Mr Chambers for putting up the barrier at West Runton beach. Pictures: David Bale

Couple’s lives devastated by Lyme disease picked up in Thetford Forest

Laura Bradley and Martin Edwards, from Tasburgh, who suffer with Lyme disease. Photo: Laura Bradley

‘This town is dead’: Shock as town centre Tesco to close

Tesco Metro, London Road North, Lowestoft. Picture: Greta Levy

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Keep dogs and children away’: more than 1,000 dead fish rotting in river

1,000 dead fish are being left to rot away in the Kessingland sluice. Photo: Jean Difford

Elderly couple sailing to France are rescued one mile off Lowestoft

Lowestoft RNLI Lifebooat tows in a yacht with engine failure. Photo: Mick Howes

Car ‘flooded’ by rising tide

A car was caught by the rising tide at Blakeney on Saturday night. Picture: Jude Hillam

Firefighters tackle blaze as one-tonne hay bale catches fire

The area of the fire. Photo: Google Maps

Paddy Davitt verdict: Old big ‘ead was spot on

Grant Hanley returned after a groin injury but Timm Klose sat out the friendly finale to rest a hip issue Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists