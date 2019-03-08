Reader letter: We must have reliable railways

While some will see “London in 90” as a positive, the question is will it improve reliability?

New trains but the same old track and snow, wet leaves, overrunning maintenance, broken down goods trains and more.

As every retailer knows dependability is key to retaining and growing your customer base.

As a regular traveller by train to London for various meetings, I don’t care if it’s 90 or 120 I need to get there at the advertised time not have to leave one hour earlier just to have some confidence I will make it.

And what about Peterborough and beyond? One and a-half hours to Peterborough is a joke.

For Manchester or Liverpool it’s often quicker and sometimes cheaper to go via London despite adding over 100 miles to the journey.

It’s not just commuters on the trains.

We want to be a tourist destination of choice but if you are a visitor staying in Cambridge and want a day out in Norwich wouldn’t the thought of four hours on a train put you off?

-Eric Kirk, Manager, Anglia Square, Norwich.

