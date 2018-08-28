Search

Reader letter: Thursford Christmas Spectacular is greatest entertainment I’ve ever seen

PUBLISHED: 11:06 24 December 2018

Having been to the Thursford Show again this year — it is the greatest entertainment I’ve seen, even worldwide.

Star turns including balancer Vanessa, hilarious Paul Eastwood, spot on with audience age group and profile jokes — the orchestra, singers, organist, all oh... magnificent.

For me, its only rival in stature and emotional sense is Las Vegas and the legendary Frank Sinatra history, the only show blessed by his descendants and haunting with his ghostly presence lurking in corners of the stage.

That John Cushing and co (cast of 150 or more, and that’s just the show) can produce, year after year, such a tribute to entertainment, set in a quiet Norfolk village, confirms this very special county as unique in entertainment capability. As a mere Londoner, where many performances are great — but not as great as this — I found the near three hours of performance swept away the agony of Brexit, worsening politics endangering our country, thoughts on other bad news worldwide — and cleansed totally the brain! Indeed the best coming of Christmas.

Thank you, thank you so much for this unique Norfolk production (it takes Mr Cushing the year to do, cast members come from all over the world, many apparently returning to perform year after year, always getting even better).

Another example of Norfolk does different, but don’t tell everyone! Can I come again tomorrow?

