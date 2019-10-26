Reader Letter: We do care that England are in the Rugby World Cup
This reader has responded to an opinion peice where our columnist asks "Does anyone actually care that England are in the Rugby World Cup Final."
In regards to the article "Does anyone actually care that England are in the Rugby World Cup Final" (EN, October 29), I am shocked and horrified by the write up.
I, like many others I am sure, are totally offended by Liz Nice your writer.
Perhaps Liz should have done some research regarding her subject before writing the article. We are ALL exceedingly passionate about supporting our country at the Rugby World Cup 2019.
There are thousands of people very passionate about their local rugby clubs all over the country. Adults and children's rugby clubs have hundreds attend clubs at weekends for training and matches. The game and the clubs encourage friendship, exercise, discipline and good manners. Helping to make all participants good citizens for the future. Your writer should be writing an apology to all supporters of rugby and other sports. Why would the EN think that this kind of opinion needs to be shared?