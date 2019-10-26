Search

Reader Letter: We do care that England are in the Rugby World Cup

PUBLISHED: 08:49 02 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:49 02 November 2019

Claire Woods

File photo dated 26-10-2019 of New Zealand players appear dejected during the 2019 Rugby World Cup Semi Final match at International Stadium Yokohama. PA Photo. Issue date: Thursday October 31, 2019. See PA story RUGBYU World Cup Pictures. Photo credit should read Adam Davy/PA Wire.

PA Wire

This reader has responded to an opinion peice where our columnist asks "Does anyone actually care that England are in the Rugby World Cup Final."

In regards to the article "Does anyone actually care that England are in the Rugby World Cup Final" (EN, October 29), I am shocked and horrified by the write up.

You may also want to watch:

I, like many others I am sure, are totally offended by Liz Nice your writer.

Perhaps Liz should have done some research regarding her subject before writing the article. We are ALL exceedingly passionate about supporting our country at the Rugby World Cup 2019.

There are thousands of people very passionate about their local rugby clubs all over the country. Adults and children's rugby clubs have hundreds attend clubs at weekends for training and matches. The game and the clubs encourage friendship, exercise, discipline and good manners. Helping to make all participants good citizens for the future. Your writer should be writing an apology to all supporters of rugby and other sports. Why would the EN think that this kind of opinion needs to be shared?

