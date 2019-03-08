Opinion

Reader letter: Too many drivers fail to use indicators

This reader asks, why does no one use their indicators? Picture Getty Images/iStockphoto. SUMETEE_TUIPHOTOENGINEER

I have just read with great interest the article in the EDP (April 17) by Chris McGuire regarding drivers who fail to use their indicators.

I must be from the same school of thought that also drives (excuse the pun) me mad particularly at roundabouts. It seems to me that some drivers don't think that other road users need to know where they are going.

Just think how much better traffic would flow if everyone knew where other cars were going. I repeat again particularly at roundabouts (but of course this also applies at all junctions), which would mean that you wouldn't have to wait to make sure the car on the roundabout isn't coming round towards you.

I don't know if it is laziness, inconsideration or just plain I don't care. I know where I'm going but why should I let any other road user know.

On another issue an article on the same day stated that more than 600 families in Norfolk have missed out on their first choice of primary school.

In my schooldays you went to your nearest school to where you live, there was no choice. I notice and I expect other people do, that just how much less traffic there is on the roads during the school holidays.

In these days when there is so much in newspapers and on TV about pollution, wouldn't it be better that children went to their nearest school which means that they could probably walk. Any thoughts on these issues.