Reader letter: Does Norwich city centre need more traffic?

PUBLISHED: 14:10 24 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:11 24 November 2019

Shoppers outside John Lewis in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY.

This reader is missing the "bustle" of traffic in Norwich city centre.

You report a rising number of empty shops in Norwich.

I often wonder if I am alone in missing the "bustle" that used to be the centre of Norwich when traffic was allowed to pass through.

Has the exclusion of traffic produced a sanitised, boring centre contributing to a decline in footfall and thus empty shops?

We now have the wonderful empty prairie in front of John Lewis. I count the people on the fingers of one hand pedalling happily home from the centre, after the vast expenditure on road "improvements" easing their passage, laden with their new suits and dresses, shoe boxes and other large purchases, while frustrated motorists head to out-of-town shopping venues where they are welcomed.

Can readers think of any one organisation that deserves an award for what they are achieving in removing the soul from the centre of Norwich? I can.

- Do you agree with this reader? Let us know in the comments.

