Reader letter: 11 weeks to install a traffic island? China can build a hospital in two weeks

PUBLISHED: 14:35 01 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:35 01 February 2020

Months of work in the Colman Road area of Norwich has started. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Months of work in the Colman Road area of Norwich has started. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Archant

This reader thinks the council needs more people working on a traffic island in Norwich to get the job done quicker.

I note that installing a traffic island in the middle of Colman Road, Norwich will take the council 11 weeks.

I also read that the Chinese are building a hospital for the coronavirus victims in two weeks.

By the time the council has built one traffic island, the Chinese could have built five hospitals.

Surely it is not beyond of the wit and wisdom of the council officers to have 20 men working on the traffic island over, let's say a week, rather than three men spending 11 weeks doing the same job.

Drive 24