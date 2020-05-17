Reader letter: City will be thing of the past

Norwich City Centre during coronavirus lockdown. Picture Brittany Woodman. Archant

This reader from Norwich is concerned the city centre could become a “historic visitor centre” as other parts of the county flourish.

Yet more money for cycling schemes and less road space for motorists in Norwich! (May 13).

The Greens are determined to shut down the city centre.

Covid-19 has encouraged home deliveries instead of visiting retail shops and stores, many retail outlets within the ring road are critically wounded and despite furlough may never reopen.

Many out of town retail parks are able to offer self-distancing and free parking.

They will flourish and the city will not.

Unless the powers that be take their heads out of the sand and look around, Norwich will just become an historic visitor centre with citizens having little reason to visit.

Perhaps folk will jump on these Beryl bikes and return from their city shopping trip laden with umpteen carrier bags on their handlebars? I think not.

I am a car driver, motorcyclist, cyclist and pedestrian so feel entitled to have a view on the bias towards a motor free city.