Reader letter: Consider the damage of Norfolk Show to our village
PUBLISHED: 13:53 30 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:53 30 June 2019
ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434
This reader is not happy every June when the Royal Norfolk Show comes around.
Another Royal Norfolk Show, another major disruption to Bawburgh village. For the duration of the show we in the village are effectively incarcerated.
The entrance fees climb ever higher. Should the organisers give residents concessionary rates we may feel more well disposed to the fairground which is now the show?
In the meantime we are shut in our homes, subject to a massive build up of toxic fumes.
It is well past time that the toxicity consequences of this annual invasion should be measured and the dangers to village people assessed.