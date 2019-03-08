Reader letter: Consider the damage of Norfolk Show to our village

The Royal Norfolk Show 2019. View from the top of the Anglian Demolition and Asbestos LTD viewing tower. Picture: Sonya Duncan ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

This reader is not happy every June when the Royal Norfolk Show comes around.

Another Royal Norfolk Show, another major disruption to Bawburgh village. For the duration of the show we in the village are effectively incarcerated.

The entrance fees climb ever higher. Should the organisers give residents concessionary rates we may feel more well disposed to the fairground which is now the show?

In the meantime we are shut in our homes, subject to a massive build up of toxic fumes.

It is well past time that the toxicity consequences of this annual invasion should be measured and the dangers to village people assessed.