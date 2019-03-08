Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Reader letter: Consider the damage of Norfolk Show to our village

PUBLISHED: 13:53 30 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:53 30 June 2019

The Royal Norfolk Show 2019. View from the top of the Anglian Demolition and Asbestos LTD viewing tower. Picture: Sonya Duncan

The Royal Norfolk Show 2019. View from the top of the Anglian Demolition and Asbestos LTD viewing tower. Picture: Sonya Duncan

ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

This reader is not happy every June when the Royal Norfolk Show comes around.

Another Royal Norfolk Show, another major disruption to Bawburgh village. For the duration of the show we in the village are effectively incarcerated.

The entrance fees climb ever higher. Should the organisers give residents concessionary rates we may feel more well disposed to the fairground which is now the show?

In the meantime we are shut in our homes, subject to a massive build up of toxic fumes.

It is well past time that the toxicity consequences of this annual invasion should be measured and the dangers to village people assessed.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Dozens of Norfolk roads to close today for major cycling event

Britain’'s best cyclists will be battling it out to be Time Trial and Road Race champions in Noroflk. Picture: British Cycling

Opening date for Greggs, B&M and Home Bargains at new retail park announced

B&M has created 60 new jobs in Thetford. Picture: B&M

WATCH: Shocking moment woman threw kitten nine metres through the air

Still image from video footage of April Hawes throwing a kitten at her neighbour's home in Dereham. Picture Archant.

‘It’s really good to have it full again’ - Norfolk hotel re-opens after £1m investment

Debbie Wright is the area manager of Verve Hotels. Picture: Marc Betts

Driver ‘stuck fingers up’ at unmarked police car while parked on pedestrian crossing

The driver was reported to court. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Shock as Zaks closes one of its Norfolk restaurants

Zak's Thetford. Photo: Zak's

Construction firm collapses leaving 48 jobless and Norfolk suppliers unpaid

Gill Building had nearly 50 staff. Picture: Gill Building

Man stabbed in street brawl involving 20 people

A man was stabbed in a large street fight involving around 20 people in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Megan Louise Carter

‘We don’t treat criminals like this’ - Schoolboy goes hungry after being put in isolation due to haircut

Deniz Poyraz, 15, was put into isolation at school when he had his hair cut short. Photo: Henry Poyraz

Norfolk restaurant launches Slimming World-friendly takeaway service

Jules and daughter Chelsea Crook with Slimming World-friendly pulled beef. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Driver ‘stuck fingers up’ at unmarked police car while parked on pedestrian crossing

The driver was reported to court. Picture: Archant

Dozens of Norfolk roads to close today for major cycling event

Britain’'s best cyclists will be battling it out to be Time Trial and Road Race champions in Noroflk. Picture: British Cycling

WATCH: Shocking moment woman threw kitten nine metres through the air

Still image from video footage of April Hawes throwing a kitten at her neighbour's home in Dereham. Picture Archant.

Opening date for Greggs, B&M and Home Bargains at new retail park announced

B&M has created 60 new jobs in Thetford. Picture: B&M

‘Disappointing night’ for police as 10 drink or drug-drivers arrested

A motorist stopped by police taking a breath test. Picture: John Giles/PA Wire.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists