Search

Advanced search

Opinion

Reader letter: Norwich City fans should be careful what they wish for

PUBLISHED: 11:43 20 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:43 20 March 2019

The traveling Norwich City fans celebrate their sides second and winning goal over Rotherham United at the New York Stadium - extending their lead at the top of the Championship. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images.

The traveling Norwich City fans celebrate their sides second and winning goal over Rotherham United at the New York Stadium - extending their lead at the top of the Championship. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images.

Paul Chesterton

This reader thinks Norwich City fans should be careful what they wish for as the team pushes for promotion to the Premier League.

The City fans who are egging their team on week by week, hoping to gain them promotion, should have a think.

Do they really want to participate in the financially unscrupulous competition that is the Premier League?

Do they really want the inconvenience of playing on Friday and Monday evenings, possibly Saturday evenings now, and on numerous Sundays at any time between noon and 4.30pm? They will most likely lose more games than they will win, having a depressing journey home when they do, and of course will not be able to compete with the so-called “big six” – which includes my beloved Tottenham Hotspur, who even with their new 62,000-seater stadium will not be able to compete with the teams that are run by the oligarchs, who run their clubs in the manner in which they do.

So, in reality, what chance have City, a club being run in the “old school” and honourable way, in which Delia does it? We all know the clubs I am referring to and I will not say allegedly, as most have been found out already – it is just a case of whether the authorities will be able to punish them, for which I doubt they have the stomach.

Of course the Norwich fans will be able to see, week in, week out, A-list players such as Kane, Hazard (if he stays), Aguero, Salah, etc, albeit maybe with a possible increase in ticket pricing, and will get some extra money to help balance the books – but the fact is, and although it being bereft of the A-list players listed and the possibility of losing their best players and maybe the manager by not going up, the Championship unlike the Premiership, is a far, far fairer competition to play in. So as said, “be careful what you wish for.”

It is a dilemma!

• Do you agree with this reader? Let us know in the comments.

Most Read

Man dies in Norfolk crash

The scene of the fatal crash on Magdalen High Road, St Germans Picture: Chris Bishop

Car free day for Norwich is agreed by city council

The Greens called for Norwich to have a car-free day in September. Photo Steve Adams

Final words of teenager who took his own life inscribed on memorial bench

A bench has been installed at Whitlingham Country Park in memory of Claudiu Cristea. Pictured is Claudiu's sister, Monica, 12. Picture: Archant

New homes plan for former hospital site

The former Lowestoft Hospital site. According to the Waveney Local Plan, about 45 new homes are earmarked to be built on the land. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘This road will become a folly’ - City council back NDR Western Link as plans protested

Norwich City Council have backed plans for the NDR Western Link, despite protests. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Most Read

Body of man found at nature reserve

Barnham Cross Common, where a man's body was found on Sunday. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Man dies in Norfolk crash

The scene of the fatal crash on Magdalen High Road, St Germans Picture: Chris Bishop

‘Held hostage in their homes’ - City street over-run by cars as people avoid hospital parking charges

Kate Slapp is one of the residents of Mornington Road, who are fed up with people parking on their road to avoid paying to park at the hospital. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Stabbing victim named as former local shopkeeper, as murder inquiry continues

57-year-old Kumarathas Rajasingam was stabbed to death on Burdock Close, Wymondham, Saturday night. Photo: Submitted

Plea for two missing Norwich men to come home

Luke Allen, left, and Billy Applegate (pictured with daughter Daisy) have been reported missing. Photos: Debbie Allen/Gaynor Robinson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man dies in Norfolk crash

The scene of the fatal crash on Magdalen High Road, St Germans Picture: Chris Bishop

‘We cannot see a way to remain open’: 280 jobs at risk as health trust announces closure

All Hallows Hospital at Ditchingham,near Bungay. All Hallows Healthcare Trust has announced its likely closure. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Car free day for Norwich is agreed by city council

The Greens called for Norwich to have a car-free day in September. Photo Steve Adams

Former teacher died of drug-related death

An inquest at Norfolk Coroners Court on Tuesday, March 19, heard how Andrew Jakes, 37, died last year at his home in Bridge Street, Fakenham. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

New homes plan for former hospital site

The former Lowestoft Hospital site. According to the Waveney Local Plan, about 45 new homes are earmarked to be built on the land. Picture: Nick Butcher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists