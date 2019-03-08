Opinion

Reader letter: Norwich City fans should be careful what they wish for

This reader thinks Norwich City fans should be careful what they wish for as the team pushes for promotion to the Premier League.

The City fans who are egging their team on week by week, hoping to gain them promotion, should have a think.

Do they really want to participate in the financially unscrupulous competition that is the Premier League?

Do they really want the inconvenience of playing on Friday and Monday evenings, possibly Saturday evenings now, and on numerous Sundays at any time between noon and 4.30pm? They will most likely lose more games than they will win, having a depressing journey home when they do, and of course will not be able to compete with the so-called “big six” – which includes my beloved Tottenham Hotspur, who even with their new 62,000-seater stadium will not be able to compete with the teams that are run by the oligarchs, who run their clubs in the manner in which they do.

So, in reality, what chance have City, a club being run in the “old school” and honourable way, in which Delia does it? We all know the clubs I am referring to and I will not say allegedly, as most have been found out already – it is just a case of whether the authorities will be able to punish them, for which I doubt they have the stomach.

Of course the Norwich fans will be able to see, week in, week out, A-list players such as Kane, Hazard (if he stays), Aguero, Salah, etc, albeit maybe with a possible increase in ticket pricing, and will get some extra money to help balance the books – but the fact is, and although it being bereft of the A-list players listed and the possibility of losing their best players and maybe the manager by not going up, the Championship unlike the Premiership, is a far, far fairer competition to play in. So as said, “be careful what you wish for.”

It is a dilemma!

