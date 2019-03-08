Reader letter: Gambling firms need shunning
PUBLISHED: 11:52 31 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:52 31 August 2019
David Freezer/Archant
I am writing about football's gambling shame.
The slogan "When the fun stops stop" is pathetically feeble and hopelessly ineffective in discouraging problem gambling.
You may also want to watch:
It would be better to replace it with a mandatory statement, something like: "Remember, last year punters lost over £14bn to gambling companies and many suicides are thought to result from gambling addiction."
Another useful step would be for fans to refuse to be walking adverts for gambling companies by boycotting football shirts carrying their slogans.
We all want our team to succeed but surely we can do better than this.