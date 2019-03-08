Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Reader letter: Gambling firms need shunning

PUBLISHED: 11:52 31 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:52 31 August 2019

Dafabet are the current shirt sponsors of Norwich City. Picture: David Freezer/Archant

Dafabet are the current shirt sponsors of Norwich City. Picture: David Freezer/Archant

David Freezer/Archant

I am writing about football's gambling shame.

The slogan "When the fun stops stop" is pathetically feeble and hopelessly ineffective in discouraging problem gambling.

You may also want to watch:

It would be better to replace it with a mandatory statement, something like: "Remember, last year punters lost over £14bn to gambling companies and many suicides are thought to result from gambling addiction."

Another useful step would be for fans to refuse to be walking adverts for gambling companies by boycotting football shirts carrying their slogans.

We all want our team to succeed but surely we can do better than this.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘It’s just accident after accident’ - fears grow on busy Norwich road

People on Earlham Road have been campaigning for speed cameras for years to prevent accidents. Picture: Peter Woodhead

Record producer puts his glass bungalow home up for sale for £895,000

Record producer Graham Wilson, inset, and his beautiful glass single storey home, for sale with Chewton Rose for £895,000. Pic: Graham Wilson/Chewton Rose

Woman’s body discovered at property in Norwich

Police are investigating after the body of a woman was discovered at a property in Angel Road, Norwich. Picture: Neil Perry

Stricken cafe owed £380,000 but boss insists government is to blame for closure

Davina Tanner OBE, owner of Café Britannia, said she would not be closing the business if it weren't for the MoJ notice. Picture: Matt Keal / mattkealphotography

Firefighters battle blazes in city park just minutes apart

Firefighters battled two blazes at city park Chapelfield Gardens just minutes apart. Photo: Antony Kelly

Most Read

Cafes to close with 50 staff set to lose jobs

Britannia Cafe in Britannia Road will close this week. Picture: Archant

Why are American B-2 stealth bombers flying over the county?

The B2s spotted over Norfolk. Photo: Kate Royall

Husband and wife dead and woman seriously injured after crash

Police at the scene of a crash on the A1075 at Wretham. Picture: Marc Betts

A47 reopens more than seven hours after crash

The A47 at Scarning has been closed in both directions. Photo: Matt Farmer

Cafe saved day before it was due to close

The café Park Britannia at Waterloo Park has been saved a day before it was due to shut. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman’s body discovered at property in Norwich

Police are investigating after the body of a woman was discovered at a property in Angel Road, Norwich. Picture: Neil Perry

‘It’s just accident after accident’ - fears grow on busy Norwich road

People on Earlham Road have been campaigning for speed cameras for years to prevent accidents. Picture: Peter Woodhead

Mysterious sign leaves visitors to coastal town confused

Residents and visitors to Cromer are asking what the brown sign with a train on is for. Picture: ECM/KAY MISSP

Record producer puts his glass bungalow home up for sale for £895,000

Record producer Graham Wilson, inset, and his beautiful glass single storey home, for sale with Chewton Rose for £895,000. Pic: Graham Wilson/Chewton Rose

Cafe Britannia in Norwich: the story so far

Britannia Cafe in Britannia Road, Norwich, closed on Friday, August 30. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists