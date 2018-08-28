Search

Advanced search

Reader letter: Monorail the only choice for Norwich

PUBLISHED: 13:27 08 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:27 08 December 2018

Could a mono-rail come to Norwich? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Could a mono-rail come to Norwich? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

iSailorr

This reader thinks a monorail in Norwich would be a good fit for the city.

The environmental impact of internal combustion engines will increase in the coming years.

Planning departments will continue to instigate the creeping pedestrianisation of Norwich city streets, additional cycle lanes will be added to roadways already segregated by bus and taxi lanes to the demise of the private motorist.

One solution for “A Fine City” would be a rapid transit system such as an electric-powered monorail. The monorail could be suspended above the outer ring road and the NDR.

It would connect areas of high population density such as Thorpe Marriott and Thorpe St Andrew with high-usage venues such as the airport, hospital, train station, park and ride car parks, and areas such as the future housing development at Rackheath.

The radial arms could follow the river Wensum from Drayton and Trowse to a station at, or near, to the main railway station and the city centre (possibly on top of Castle Mall or Chapelfield Mall).

This will not be a cheap option but with the likely banning of all but electric vehicles from our city streets in the future, it could provide the only viable alternative to the park-and-ride buses in getting workers and customers into Norwich city centre in a timely and cost-effective manner.

Most Read

‘It’s going to be chaotic’: Parents told they can no longer use car park next to primary school

Parents at Rollesby Primary School will no longer be able to use the car park. Picture: Nick Butcher

Norfolk bridge closed due to health and safety concerns

A bridge at Lenwade along Marriotts Way has been closed temporarily to members of the public. PIC: Norfolk County Council Norfolk Trails Twitter

Video This Norfolk restaurant has been named one of the best in the world

Morston Hall's owner Galton Blackiston and head chef Greg Anderson. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Video Taco Bell opens in Great Yarmouth - and here’s what the food looks like

The opening of the new Taco Bell in Regent Road, Great Yarmouth.

Video Hash in the attic - Police discover cannabis crop inside family home

Inspector Nick Palin with a tent containing cannabis plants in the loft of a property on the Aylsham Road during an Operation Gravity drugs raid. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Mobility scooter rider dies after collision with car

Gosford Road, Beccles. Photo: James Carr.

Video Norwich City v Bolton: The Lowdown

Teemu Pukki is in prolific goalscoring form for Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norfolk bridge closed due to health and safety concerns

A bridge at Lenwade along Marriotts Way has been closed temporarily to members of the public. PIC: Norfolk County Council Norfolk Trails Twitter

Video ‘Tim is always pretty self-critical’ - City stopper not happy at Canaries’ weak spot

Tim Krul has been an ever-present in Norwich City's Championship rise Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images Ltd

Reader letter: Monorail the only choice for Norwich

Could a mono-rail come to Norwich? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast