READER LETTER: Why can't fans mix at games?

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge along with Prince George and Princess Charlotte spotted during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich . Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd. Paul Chesterton

This Norwich City fan, who once got escorted out of a ground for sitting in the wrong area, thinks fans should be able to mix at matches.

Re: Royals at NCFC. I had to smile when I read the letter (October 10) regarding the Royal family at the Norwich v Villa game.

My husband and myself, who are both in our 70s, were actually evicted from a game down at Bristol City.

We booked tickets on the morning of the game while we were down there on holiday, my husband told them we were NCFC season ticket holders and we wanted good seats like we had at Norwich.

When we arrived at the ground we found our seats were in with the Bristol City fans, we thought nothing of it.

Norwich scored within a few minutes of the start and I leapt out of my seat; they scored again, same thing happened.

At half-time a steward said someone had complained about us and we were escorted outside the ground.

We were told we had to sit with the Norwich supporters or leave the ground so we reluctantly found some other seats.

On returning from holiday I wrote and complained about the treatment and we did get a refund.

This shouldn't happen in football it should be more like rugby or cricket where fans mingle together without problems.

