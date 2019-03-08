Search

READER LETTER: Why can't fans mix at games?

PUBLISHED: 11:05 13 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:28 13 October 2019

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge along with Prince George and Princess Charlotte spotted during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich . Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd.

Paul Chesterton

This Norwich City fan, who once got escorted out of a ground for sitting in the wrong area, thinks fans should be able to mix at matches.

Re: Royals at NCFC. I had to smile when I read the letter (October 10) regarding the Royal family at the Norwich v Villa game.

My husband and myself, who are both in our 70s, were actually evicted from a game down at Bristol City.

We booked tickets on the morning of the game while we were down there on holiday, my husband told them we were NCFC season ticket holders and we wanted good seats like we had at Norwich.

When we arrived at the ground we found our seats were in with the Bristol City fans, we thought nothing of it.

Norwich scored within a few minutes of the start and I leapt out of my seat; they scored again, same thing happened.

At half-time a steward said someone had complained about us and we were escorted outside the ground.

We were told we had to sit with the Norwich supporters or leave the ground so we reluctantly found some other seats.

On returning from holiday I wrote and complained about the treatment and we did get a refund.

This shouldn't happen in football it should be more like rugby or cricket where fans mingle together without problems.

- What do you think? Let us know in the comments.

Whales seen off Norfolk coast

Two whales, believed to be minke, have been sighted off the Norfolk coast Picture: Submitted

Children rescued from burning car after bus crash

Emergency services were called a crash on te A149 near Holkham. Photo: Google

Man suffers serious head injuries in early hours attack

The whole of the 400-space Old Cattle Market car park has been sealed off by police Picture: Chris Bishop

Four hotels in Norfolk named among best in country

Owners of the Brisley Bell, Amelia Nicholson and Marcus Seaman. It has been named one of the best hotels in the country by The Sunday Times. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

WEIRD NORFOLK: The man who asked to hear his fortune and found out his future was fatal

Weird Norfolk, the story of the wise man of Hempstead and Sir Berney Brograve's kennel keeper at Worstead Hall. Hempstead village. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

'It was a real wow moment'- Pupils intrigued after 'UFO' crash lands at primary school

Wicklewood Primary School pupils and police gather round a mysterious UFO, visiting the school for World Space Week. Photo: Wicklewood Primary

High street jeweller with Norwich outlet collapses into administration

Links of London, which has a concession in Jarrold, has collapsed. Picture: Steve Adams/Archant

'Major disruption' as part of A47 closed due to serious flooding

The A47 at Blofield was severely flooded and will remain partly closed until the water is cleared. Photo: BroadsBeat

Mystery villager scoops £30,000 in Postcode Lottery

X Factor's Danyl Johnson is one of the faces of People's Postcode Lottery. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery

Pre-school announces closure due to 'intolerable' strain on teachers

Ravensemere Arc Pre-school in Beccles will be closing on November 1. Photo: Ravensmere Arc

Four hotels in Norfolk named among best in country

Owners of the Brisley Bell, Amelia Nicholson and Marcus Seaman. It has been named one of the best hotels in the country by The Sunday Times. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man arrested over 'incident' in lane

Police say a man was injured in Pond Lane, Brandon Picture: Google

Children rescued from burning car after bus crash

Emergency services were called a crash on te A149 near Holkham. Photo: Google

Man suffers serious head injuries in early hours attack

The whole of the 400-space Old Cattle Market car park has been sealed off by police Picture: Chris Bishop

Overnight closure for part of A47

The westbound carriageway of the A47 between Acle and Brundall will be shut overnight from Monday, October 14. Pic: Highways England.
