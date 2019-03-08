Reader Letter: The NDR has many benefits

The North Walsham roundabout on the NDR. Picture: Neil Didsbury Archant

One reader has written in to point out the usefulness of the Northern Distributor Road (NDR).

At last some facts that show the way that the NDR has benefited the west of the city.

We have found that driving to the north and east of the county is so much easier.

Perhaps Mr Lewis should consider what his constituency would be like if there were no A47 southern bypass and all the traffic used the ring road as it used to!

Please get on with the Wensum link as soon as practicable and help the traffic from the west avoid blocking Boundary Road to get to the north of our lovely county.

