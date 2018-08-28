Search

Reader Letter: What on earth is Norfolk County Council thinking?

PUBLISHED: 17:15 24 January 2019

Taylor, Mill Street, Buxton

County Hall in Norwich. Photo: Archant

Archant

One reader has expressed frustration after reading about Norfolk County Council’s spending plans.

I’ve just read that they are about to spend £24m (which will total to around £60m including money already spent) on revamping County Hall at the same time as proposing to take money from the benefits disabled people receive from central government to help them live a half decent life.

These people have disabilities so are already worse off than the rest of us. This will only make them more so. How can you live with yourselves?

It’s obvious how ignorant you are about how people with disabilities live their lives and what and who they have to depend on to do so and yet you are able to make decisions which will affect their lives so drastically.

This is not only unbelievable, but heartless, disgraceful, outrageous and quite frankly obscene.

Do you agree with our reader? Let us know in the comments below or write to us at edpletters@archant.co.uk

