Reader letter: Who is running our court shambles?

PUBLISHED: 10:57 24 December 2018

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Archant

May I enquire which circus performer is currently in charge of our County Court system? I can only assume it’s the clown and not the juggler!

My company has been seeking redress on a debt from an erstwhile customer.

We have had two court dates and two cancellations. We had assurances that our case would be “prioritised” as it had been cancelled twice.

Priority apparently means a date in May 2019. In the meantime we have incurred significant legal fees in preparation of the case. Where is the justice in that?

The whole system is being “centralised” we are told and is likely to be in a state of flux and chaos for up to two years.

If the Conservatives really are the “party of business” can I suggest they address this sorry state of affairs and appoint a “ring master” specifically to speed up the performance.

