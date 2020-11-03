Search

Advanced search

Opinion

READER LETTER: ‘If everyone was vegan there would be no pandemic’

PUBLISHED: 14:41 03 November 2020 | UPDATED: 14:41 03 November 2020

One reader claims the coronavirus pandemic would not have happened if the world was vegan. Picture: Getty Images

One reader claims the coronavirus pandemic would not have happened if the world was vegan. Picture: Getty Images

Getty Images

The most recent alarming outbreak of coronavirus in Watton is the fourth involving the meat industry during the last three months in Norfolk.

This many outbreaks in such a short period is not just a coincidence and shows how risky it is for people are who handle meat and work in that industry.

If everyone was vegan or vegetarian and didn’t eat meat the world would not be in the grip of this frightening pandemic.

Throughout history there have been many deadly outbreaks before because of eating meat.

CJD appeared in humans in the 1990s caused by eating meat of an animal infected with BSE.

Animals are also given growth hormones which may well be a cause of modern day obesity and the antibiotics which they also receive may have a detrimental affect on our immune system.

Industrial farming of animals for meat consumption is a major cause of global warming and is damaging the world ecosystem so it’s no surprise that Sir David Attenborough hasn’t eaten red meat for years.

Perhaps the only way to avoid deadly pandemics like Covid-19 is for everyone to turn their backs on eating meat.

I Smith, North Walsham.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Twenty confirmed Covid cases at hospital

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kings Lynn Picture: Sonya Duncan

Holidays are back on the agenda as TUI announces flight schedule

TUI has announced it will be flying to tenerife (pictured) from winter 2021. Pic: Archant library

Drive-in firework display moved a day early so it can go ahead

A drive-in firework display in Aldeby has been rescheduled due to the second national lockdown Picture: Supplied

How property prices have changed in your part of Norfolk

The North Norfolk coast where house prices have surged since the market re-opened in May. Picture: Chris Bishop

National Trust will keep outdoor spaces open during lockdown

Walking in Sheringham Park, one of the National Trust-owned places in Norfolk. PICTURE: Antony Kelly

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

More coronavirus cases at Norfolk high school

Springwood High School headteacher Andy Johnson. Picture: Ian Burt

Man, 18, who died in forklift accident is named

The Magpas air ambulance, which was called to help Zachariah Richardson Pic: Rob Holding.

Drive-in firework display moved a day early so it can go ahead

A drive-in firework display in Aldeby has been rescheduled due to the second national lockdown Picture: Supplied

Twenty confirmed Covid cases at hospital

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kings Lynn Picture: Sonya Duncan

Holidays are back on the agenda as TUI announces flight schedule

TUI has announced it will be flying to tenerife (pictured) from winter 2021. Pic: Archant library

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Twenty confirmed Covid cases at hospital

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kings Lynn Picture: Sonya Duncan

Norfolk can ‘earn its way out of lockdown for good behaviour’

The national lockdown aims to reduce coronavirus infection rates. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

How property prices have changed in your part of Norfolk

The North Norfolk coast where house prices have surged since the market re-opened in May. Picture: Chris Bishop

Holidays are back on the agenda as TUI announces flight schedule

TUI has announced it will be flying to tenerife (pictured) from winter 2021. Pic: Archant library

‘I have had clients cry at me’ - Gym owners worried over lockdown impact on mental and physical health

Owners Sheena and David Smith Crossfit Spitfire gym in Norwich. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND