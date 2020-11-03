Opinion

READER LETTER: ‘If everyone was vegan there would be no pandemic’

One reader claims the coronavirus pandemic would not have happened if the world was vegan. Picture: Getty Images Getty Images

The most recent alarming outbreak of coronavirus in Watton is the fourth involving the meat industry during the last three months in Norfolk.

This many outbreaks in such a short period is not just a coincidence and shows how risky it is for people are who handle meat and work in that industry.

If everyone was vegan or vegetarian and didn’t eat meat the world would not be in the grip of this frightening pandemic.

Throughout history there have been many deadly outbreaks before because of eating meat.

CJD appeared in humans in the 1990s caused by eating meat of an animal infected with BSE.

Animals are also given growth hormones which may well be a cause of modern day obesity and the antibiotics which they also receive may have a detrimental affect on our immune system.

Industrial farming of animals for meat consumption is a major cause of global warming and is damaging the world ecosystem so it’s no surprise that Sir David Attenborough hasn’t eaten red meat for years.

Perhaps the only way to avoid deadly pandemics like Covid-19 is for everyone to turn their backs on eating meat.

I Smith, North Walsham.