Search

Advanced search

Reader Letter: NHS staff must speak English

PUBLISHED: 14:39 19 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:51 19 November 2018

June Rose, Tollhouse Road, Norwich

General Views of The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

General Views of The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2018

One reader is concerned about the welfare of patients if NHS staff can’t speak English fluently. What do you think?

In recent years both my family and myself have needed more medical treatment including stays in hospital.

I have been amazed and humbled by the sheer hard work and dedication of medical staff, both British and those from abroad.

However, two or three years ago, I learned that those coming from abroad with inadequate knowledge of the English language had been offered English-language tutoring at the local hospital.

I was alarmed to learn that some had not bothered to turn up for lessons. Arranging tutors for these lessons was wasted, with a lack of class numbers and precious finance wasted.

Others like myself were concerned that lack of the ability to speak English could reduce, severely, contact with patients – and create difficulty in administering correct drug doses.

The Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) reported that one such nurse has now been struck off the NMC list as she had made no attempt to learn English.

The NMC ruling is now that foreign nurses need to complete English language tests or have a nursing qualification which was taught in English (EN, November 8) to obtain employment at hospitals.

Do you agree with our reader? Let us know in the comments below or write to us at edpletters@archant.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Updated Driver killed after car hits tree

The scene of the fatal crash at Brooke. Picture: Luke Powell.

Updated Body found in search for missing teenager

Matthew Strasbaugh's body was found at RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

Wintry showers due as cold snap grips the region

Snow shower in Great Yarmouth. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Oops! Chemical alert caused by running club scattering flour in town centre

Members of the Bicester and Norfolk Hash House Harriers with one of their flour markers which was cordoned off Picture: Chris Bishop

Boat sinks after catching fire in the Broads

Firefighters and the Coastguard tackled a boat fire in Barton Turf. Picture: HM Coastguard Bacton

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

REVEALED: The 215 Norfolk villages that could be left ‘fossilised’

Wolferton is one of the villages listed in the report as at risk. Picture: Ian Burt

Road rage incident sees man try to get into another driver’s car at traffic lights

A man left his car and tried to get into another vehicle in a road rage incident on the A149 Caister Road. Picture: Google Maps

Wintry showers due as cold snap grips the region

Snow shower in Great Yarmouth. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Driver crashes into air force base and flees scene

The driver hit the fence line at RAF Lakenheath Picture: GREGG BROWN

Video ‘There is something for every generation’ - Christmas Spectacular returns to Potters

Potters Christmas Spectacular Credit: Potters

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast