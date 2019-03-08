Search

Reader letter: NDR is waste of cash

PUBLISHED: 11:42 24 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:42 24 March 2019

The NDR (Broadland Northway), between Wroxham Road and Postwick. . Picture: ANTONY KELLY

This reader believes the Broadland Northway, aka the NDR, has turned out to be a “white elephant”.

Ever since the Broadland Northway (NDR) was opened, all I have witnessed every evening are long traffic jams of vehicles on the Wroxham Road stretching up to a mile back to Norwich.

All the vehicles are pumping out huge volumes of CO2 and noxious and poisonous fumes whilst stuck in these traffic jams for the best part of 15 minutes.

These queues also appear to be happening a lot leading out of Norwich on the North Walsham Road and I suspect the same thing is also occurring on many of the other main routes that intersect the NDR.

It was a handful of councillors that decided to spend £200million of ratepayers’ money on their vanity project despite the large majority of the public opposing it.

One of the main reasons put forward by the councillors to justify the huge spend of money that they did not have was that it was needed in order improve the exit of traffic out of the city and also to reduce pollution.

I see no evidence of this myself so wonder if the council actually conducted traffic flow research to show the effect of the NDR.

If it has not reduced traffic and travelling times then this has turned out to be a “white elephant” as many predicted and proof if any is needed that spending almost as much again crossing the Wensum Valley is utter madness.

