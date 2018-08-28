Search

Advanced search

Reader Letter: Give MP Clive Lewis a break

PUBLISHED: 12:08 26 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:08 26 November 2018

Gary Morton, Amderley Drive, Eaton

MP Clive Lewis was criticised by some last week for a gesture he made in a parliament session. Picture: Nick Butcher

MP Clive Lewis was criticised by some last week for a gesture he made in a parliament session. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2017

One reader thinks the criticism of Clive Lewis is disproportionate. What do you think?

In reference to the article (November 21) concerning MP Clive Lewis mimicking shooting himself in the House of Commons during a debate about the Finance Bill: give the guy a break!

He has a right to self-expression whichever way he chooses, like every human being.

There is no human right not to be offended. If this witch hunt to stop us expressing ourselves goes on in the name of political correctness, we will have a North Korea-like culture in Britain.

He should make no apology for being himself in my opinion. Are we getting nearer to total censorship?

Do you agree with our reader? Let us know in the comments below or write to us at edpletters@archant.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Sports Direct boss threatens to close Intu Chapelfield store

Business tycoon Mike Ashley is reportedly considering shutting his Sports Direct stores in Intu shopping centres. Photo: Steve Adams

Is this how the NDR western link could look? New picture revealed as consultation starts

Artist's impression of a viaduct over the River Wensum. Photo: Norfolk County Council

Emergency meeting called as all senior doctors at Norfolk hospital slam surgery proposals as ‘unsafe’

Jo Rust, secretary of the King's Lynn Trades Council at the protest outside the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Picture: Chris Bishop

Opinion Michael Bailey: Yellow peril, Swans patience, promotion curves, Marco’s rage – Six things learned from Norwich’s Swansea win

It was a clash of Norwich City's past and present at the Liberty Stadium, as Emi Buendia breaks free from former Canaries midfielder Leroy Fer. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Trains between Norwich and London cancelled after engineering work overruns

A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Sports Direct boss threatens to close Intu Chapelfield store

Business tycoon Mike Ashley is reportedly considering shutting his Sports Direct stores in Intu shopping centres. Photo: Steve Adams

Is this how the NDR western link could look? New picture revealed as consultation starts

Artist's impression of a viaduct over the River Wensum. Photo: Norfolk County Council

20 new homes planned for former site of plant nursery

Entrance to the former site of Goldbrook Plants in Hoxne where 20 new homes are planned. Picture: Google

Number of homes sold in Norfolk down by 12 per cent as political uncertainty deters buyers

Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

Vote for your favourite house on legendary Christmas lights estate

Claire Melton in the doorway of her property in Wood Avens Way neighbourhood annual Christmas lights 2018
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast