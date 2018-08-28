Reader Letter: Give MP Clive Lewis a break

MP Clive Lewis was criticised by some last week for a gesture he made in a parliament session. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2017

One reader thinks the criticism of Clive Lewis is disproportionate. What do you think?

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

In reference to the article (November 21) concerning MP Clive Lewis mimicking shooting himself in the House of Commons during a debate about the Finance Bill: give the guy a break!

He has a right to self-expression whichever way he chooses, like every human being.

There is no human right not to be offended. If this witch hunt to stop us expressing ourselves goes on in the name of political correctness, we will have a North Korea-like culture in Britain.

He should make no apology for being himself in my opinion. Are we getting nearer to total censorship?

Do you agree with our reader? Let us know in the comments below or write to us at edpletters@archant.co.uk