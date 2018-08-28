Search

Advanced search

Reader letter: Illuminate the NDR roundabouts

PUBLISHED: 14:59 09 December 2018

There have been a lot of concerns over the roundabouts on the Broadland Northway also known as the NDR. Pic: Lauren De Boise.

There have been a lot of concerns over the roundabouts on the Broadland Northway also known as the NDR. Pic: Lauren De Boise.

Archant

This reader would like to see the roundabouts on Norwich’s NDR illuminated for safety reasons.

Yet another plea to our road planning councillors!

When will we see an element of common sense used by our road planners, if they posses such a thing, concerning the full size roundabouts on the Northern Distributor route?

They seem hellbent on wasting our hard earned taxes on silly, so-called safety measures, like dotted lines and even more signage, when it’s quite obvious the only sensible solution is to bite the bullet and illuminate these dark death-traps properly, so they can be seen from a distance by drivers driving at the standard speed for a dual carriageway.

Why then is it that the powers that be believe that when we have tiny roundabouts, like the one on Salhouse Road, Salhouse, and the one near the Sole and Heel public house at Rackheath, which are well-lit with street lights, they can leave these full size obstacles in total darkness, on even faster and busier major roads like the NDR?

Common sense should tell them that, sooner or later, there will be an almighty accident between larger vehicles and many lives will be lost, as this is an accident waiting to happen! And when it does it will be no good everyone saying ‘we told you so’ for those that perish!

So, please use some common sense and finish the job properly, similar to that which is on the southern side of our city. Please!

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s last-gasp 3-2 Championship win against Bolton

Teemu Pukki of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 3rd goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion Another assist and plenty of bright sparks before defensive wobbles on busy day for Aarons

City youngster Max Aarons runs to celebrate with Teemu Pukki after the late winner against Bolton Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Updated Large straw stack fire being investigated as arson

Fire crews were called to a large straw stack fire at Watton Airfield. Picture: Courtesy of Jade Frost

Drink driver who tried to escape police caught by runner

Police arrested a drink driver on Earlham Road in Norwich. Picture Google.

Poll REVEALED: How much your council makes from parking charges

Rose Lane multi-storey car park which is run by Norwich City Council. Picture: Norwich Society.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

‘Amazing people in Norwich’ thanked by police for helping arrest man for second time in a week

Sergeant Mark Shepherd suffered cuts to his hands when trying to arrest a man in Haymarket, Norwich. Picture: Mark Shepherd

Drink driver who tried to escape police caught by runner

Police arrested a drink driver on Earlham Road in Norwich. Picture Google.

Peacocks store in Norwich could be facing closure

Peacocks shop in Castle Mall. Photo: Paul Hewitt .

Gallery Injury blow for Fisk as leaders have too much quality for Trawlerboys

Kettering open the scoring against Lowestoft Town. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Gallery Can you spot yourself in our Norwich Santa Run gallery?

Norwich Santa Run. Picture: Emma Benstead
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast