READER LETTER: Do you remember the Knightmare series?

Guy Standeven in A Clockwork Orange. Photo: Warner Bros/outnow.ch Warner Bros/outnow.ch

This is an appeal to anyone who worked on the classic children’s television series Knightmare in the late 1980s.

I’m currently writing the biography of the late actor Guy Standeven (1928-1998) who played the wall monsters (Granitas and Olgarth) and the troll in the first two series of the programme.

Guy Standeven was one of the most prolific actors in British film and TV history and was unusual as he did a lot of extra work despite being a professional actor on stage and screen.

He is in everything from Carry on Doctor to A Clockwork Orange as well as the Elephant Man, Return of the Jedi, King Ralph and many more.

I’ve spoken with the most of the cast of Knightmare who remember him affectionately but I would love to hear from any crew who also recall working with him.

Knightmare was, of course, filmed in Norwich so I’m hoping there are people out there who can help. You can contact me at marcusheslop@mail.com