READER LETTER: The council need to do something about the ice

PUBLISHED: 15:36 03 February 2019

A reader has written in to complain about untreated icy conditions in their town. Picture: Nick Butcher

One reader says that something should be done about dangerous icy conditions in their town.

It is so nice to see that with the first flurries of snow and ice Breckland Council are consistent in their treatment of pavements, or the lack of it.

Watton surgery is built with a slope on the approach and it is very dangerous to anyone, especially the mobility impaired.

Is it too much to expect that when we do get even the smallest amount of ice, they cannot arrange a man or lady with a bucket of sand to alleviate this problem?

In retrospect, building the health centre at the bottom of a slope was not the wisest thing to do.

With the growing number of older patients it might be the cause of increasing the number of patients, which I am sure the medical centre can do without.

