Reader Letter: Drivers are not to blame for roadkill

PUBLISHED: 10:43 27 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:43 27 April 2019

Our reader says it's not always possible to avoid animals when driving. Photo: Wayne Smith

Our reader says it's not always possible to avoid animals when driving. Photo: Wayne Smith

One reader says animals cannot always be avoided while driving. Do you agree?

Mrs C Hannington writes: “Please drive with care and give our wildlife a chance” (Letters, April 24) which presupposes that roadkills are largely caused by speeding motorists. I doubt this very much.

Only recently (April 23), when travelling along the B1354, I was suddenly aware of two muntjac deer casually browsing on the verge to my left in an S bend. There was nothing behind or in front of me, so I was able to brake to see whether they would cross or not.

As it happens they did not. If, however, they had done so, and there was other traffic on the road, my options would have been to hit the deer or, by swerving, risk an accident fore or aft.

A friend had no such option about a year ago when a red deer suddenly raced out onto the road with no warning whatsoever.

It struck his car and the damage was into the thousands.

It could have been worse; it might have gone through the door and killed him. He, like me, is a steady-going motorist, appreciates wildlife, and would have avoided this incident at all costs if, that is, he had had the chance.

Like Mrs Hanington, I hugely regret seeing a dead badger by the road.

I spent the first 20 years of my life in Norfolk and never saw a badger alive or dead.

On March 4, two years ago, however, I saw a carcass of a fully grown badger in The Street, in Barney.

This was a great pity and is made worse by the knowledge that the badger loves to eat hedgehogs.

Therefore an abundance of badgers means a scarcity of hedgehogs.

Sentiment alone will do nothing to solve these issues.

Things cannot be left to chance and some control is essential for all concerned.

