Reader Letter: Bring back dodgems to seaside park

Views of Cromer from Cromer church tower. North Lodge Park. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE Archant Norfolk 2015

Good to see that North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) is willing to take tough action to protect the quality of our environment.

In this instance with compulsory purchase to end the dereliction of the former Shannocks Hotel on Sheringham's seafront (EDP, November 5).

And it would be great, now that the NNDC is led by the Liberal Democrats, if the council could encourage its own officers to take similar action to end the sad sight of the former kiddies dodgems' area within Cromer's North Lodge Park.

Since Cromer voted, many moons ago, against proposals to turn the area into a car park, something which has no place in a landscape that is the town's finest inland feature, the area has remained abandoned.

Heaven forbid that any council officer may still be harbouring thoughts of making a quick car parking buck at the expense of enhancing the town's leisure and tourism appeal.

(As an aside, there is only one sensible way forward to meet the ever-growing demand for car parking, and that is out-of-town park and ride.)

But, be that as it may, the solution for this neglected part of Norfolk is simple.

Invite tenders to bring the old play area back to lively and profitable life, in a way that supports and enhances, not destroys, the appeal of North Lodge Park.

Something unique for younger children that adds to Cromer's tourism mix, just as those kiddies' battery-driven dodgems did back in the day (maybe a modern version with a miniature road layout, ideal not just for fun, but also road safety awareness, as just one example).

With the right encouragement from NNDC willing tourism entrepreneurs are not likely to be short of ideas.

The Friends of North Lodge Park already do sterling work in keeping the amenity of the park alive, and would no doubt be delighted to see positive progress, so go on Lib Dems … there is nothing to hold you back. Or is there?

Sam Weller, Charles Ewing Close, Aylsham.