Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More
Opinion

READER LETTER: It's time to boycott Sandringham over parking charges

PUBLISHED: 14:34 16 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:34 16 October 2019

Janet Hill

Sandringham Estate have implemented new parking charges. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Sandringham Estate have implemented new parking charges. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Archant

This reader plans to boycott Sandringham after hearing about its car park charge.

I was very sorry to read in the EDP that after over 50 years, the free parking for people visiting Sandringham estate will be ending.

Having heard the universal condemnation of this new policy on local radio and being a regular user of the car parking for walking and visiting the shop and tea room, I must admit that I will not be going again when the charges apply.

I think that a lot of folk will boycott the estate and the harm that this has done to the royal family's standing in the area is difficult to calculate, but will definitely leave a lasting legacy of resentment that some of the richest people in the country who receive millions from us the public through the civil list are seemingly so penny-pinching that they can't even let us walk in the woodlands that we effectively pay for unless we pay them more money for the privilege.

On principle I will not be going again and won't darken the doors of their café or shop.

I have always been staunchly royalist but this has made me think that perhaps its time to question whether we need to pay for a royal family at all — they clearly don't think much of us, their subjects?

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Body found near retail park

The body was found behind the St Nicholas Retail park, in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Man fined £100 for turning around in controversial car park

Sentinel House car park, in Norwich Picture: David Hannant

Drivers facing hour long delays on A140

Long Stratton. Pic: Sonya Duncan

Dream job selling sweets turns sour for shop owner

Brogan Smith, owner of Thompson's Sweet Shop in Hunstanton. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Crash causes delays on major road into city

A road accident is causing delays on the road between Norwich and Coltishall. Picture: Google StreetView

Most Read

Man fined £100 for turning around in controversial car park

Sentinel House car park, in Norwich Picture: David Hannant

Road to be closed for private funeral

No cars will be able to stop or park on designated roads in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Charity store relocates to make way for Burger King

Staff and volunteers at the Lowestoft Barnardo's store. Picture: Contributed by Barnardo's

Couple’s warning after being charged £320 for THREE minutes of parking

Daniel and Victoria King were charged £320 for three minutes of parking at Sentinel House. Picture: David Hannant/Daniel King

How brothers built business from selling Argos stock in shed to £2m turnover

The CNC Group warehouse. Inset (L-R): Jamie and Ollie Cox. Picture: CNC Group

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Body found near retail park

The body was found behind the St Nicholas Retail park, in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Tributes paid after death of well-known record shop owner

Robin Watson at the Robin's Records market store he started in 1971. He later opened a permanent shop on Pottergate. Photo: Family submit

‘Someone will get killed’: Mother’s plea to drivers following crash

Sue Ford, 50, said she is shocked

Woman had baseball bat with knife strapped to its end

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

‘I told my daughter Christmas isn’t cancelled after all’ – former Thomas Cook employee on getting her job back

Becky Hardiman, overjoyed at getting her job back at the former Thomas Cook travel shop, now Hays, in Tesco, Sprowston . Pic: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists