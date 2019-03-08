Opinion

READER LETTER: It's time to boycott Sandringham over parking charges

Sandringham Estate have implemented new parking charges. Picture: Neil Didsbury Archant

This reader plans to boycott Sandringham after hearing about its car park charge.

I was very sorry to read in the EDP that after over 50 years, the free parking for people visiting Sandringham estate will be ending.

Having heard the universal condemnation of this new policy on local radio and being a regular user of the car parking for walking and visiting the shop and tea room, I must admit that I will not be going again when the charges apply.

I think that a lot of folk will boycott the estate and the harm that this has done to the royal family's standing in the area is difficult to calculate, but will definitely leave a lasting legacy of resentment that some of the richest people in the country who receive millions from us the public through the civil list are seemingly so penny-pinching that they can't even let us walk in the woodlands that we effectively pay for unless we pay them more money for the privilege.

On principle I will not be going again and won't darken the doors of their café or shop.

I have always been staunchly royalist but this has made me think that perhaps its time to question whether we need to pay for a royal family at all — they clearly don't think much of us, their subjects?