Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More
Opinion

Reader Letter: Licence to kill the BBC?

PUBLISHED: 12:31 15 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:01 15 June 2019

From next year only households where someone receives Pension Credit will be eligible for a free TV license. Photo credit should read: Andy Hepburn/PA Wire

From next year only households where someone receives Pension Credit will be eligible for a free TV license. Photo credit should read: Andy Hepburn/PA Wire

Archant

Although I do not come in the category of getting a free TV licence just yet, I must admit to being rather surprised when I received via email a statement saying that from next year, this benefit to the elderly would stop.

I always thought that part of the licence money that the BBC claimed went towards creating the varied programmes that they show, and have wondered recently how they managed to spend it, when so much is repeats or made externally, nowadays?

It is also a puzzle to me that they can need more money when so many people now use Freeview? The greater majority of this is also repeats, but they apparently do not need more cash.

Perhaps in this modern age of communication, the BBC is no longer viable and should be replaced by private companies.

Also, with the growing number of people living for many years over 75 years old, should the licence be taken over by the government, such as it is, and given to all people when they reach that age as a non-taxable part of their pension entitlement?

You may also want to watch:

You can write to us at edpletters@archant.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Blow to town as ‘big national chain’ pulls out of opening new store

The Original Factory Shop has pulled out of a opening a store to replace Kerrys in Lowestoft. Picture: Thomas Chapman

Emergency services called after vehicle overturns in crash on Norfolk road

Emergency services were called to a crash near Ashwellthorpe. Pic: Submitted.

Coroner’s report released over death of Cromer teenager

Nyall Brown. Picture: Mearl Brown

WATCH: Dramatic aerial footage of latest Norfolk cliff collapse - and people ignoring warnings to stay away

The debris left in the aftermath of a cliff collapse in Sidestrand. Pic: Chris Taylor (aerovisuals.co.uk)

Chris Lakey: The Norwich City fixtures that prove a rethink is required

Russell Martin celebrates scoring for Norwich the last time City played at Anfield. It ended 1-1 - what chance of a repeat? Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Most Read

‘I can’t survive selling a dozen pairs a week’ – shoe shop shuts amid high street pressures

Lizzie Stimson opened Lizzie 2 Shoes in Diss two years ago but is to close after struggling to make it pay. Picture: Simon Parkin

Man’s body found in bushes

Emergency services at the scene where a body was found on Cromwell Road, in Wisbech Picture: Chris Bishop

WATCH: Moment car and van collide exiting NDR roundabout

This is the moment two vehicles collided while exiting Wroxham Road roundabout on the Northern Distributor Road. Picture: Jake Hillyard

Investigation continues into death of 17-year-old girl found unconscious at market town

Norwich Road in Wymondham, where Stephanie Payne's body was found. Picture Peter Walsh.

‘We’re living on £10 a day’: What deprivation means to Norwich families

Brian Green, branch secretary of the Unite Community branch in Norfolk. Photo: Lauren Cope

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Cyclists hit Norwich streets to disrupt traffic

Activists trying to raise awareness of climate change and the threat it poses to the planet have been staged a ‘critical mass’ bike ride around Norwich. Picture: Staff

‘Boris Johnson would demean our country’ - Norman Lamb reveals his choice for prime minister

Sir Norman Lamb, North Norfolk MP, was knighted in the Queen's Birthday Honours list. Photo: Antony Kelly

WATCH: Dramatic aerial footage of latest Norfolk cliff collapse - and people ignoring warnings to stay away

The debris left in the aftermath of a cliff collapse in Sidestrand. Pic: Chris Taylor (aerovisuals.co.uk)

Coroner’s report released over death of Cromer teenager

Nyall Brown. Picture: Mearl Brown

Blow to town as ‘big national chain’ pulls out of opening new store

The Original Factory Shop has pulled out of a opening a store to replace Kerrys in Lowestoft. Picture: Thomas Chapman
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists