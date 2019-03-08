Opinion

Reader Letter: Licence to kill the BBC?

Although I do not come in the category of getting a free TV licence just yet, I must admit to being rather surprised when I received via email a statement saying that from next year, this benefit to the elderly would stop.

I always thought that part of the licence money that the BBC claimed went towards creating the varied programmes that they show, and have wondered recently how they managed to spend it, when so much is repeats or made externally, nowadays?

It is also a puzzle to me that they can need more money when so many people now use Freeview? The greater majority of this is also repeats, but they apparently do not need more cash.

Perhaps in this modern age of communication, the BBC is no longer viable and should be replaced by private companies.

Also, with the growing number of people living for many years over 75 years old, should the licence be taken over by the government, such as it is, and given to all people when they reach that age as a non-taxable part of their pension entitlement?

