Reader Letter: I'm fed up of military noise over Norfolk

The first F-35 B Lightning stealth aircraft piloted by Wing Commnder John Butcher touches down at RAF Marham. Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

I have lived here just over 10 years now and have noticed the vast increase in air activity of late, mainly from RAF Marham.

There seems to be height limits after taking off, then a one-way system in the sky which is annoying residents with so much noise of late, sometimes at least every five minutes, making it impossible to hear each other talk, never mind callers on the phone, or listening to TV/radio.

Ignorance isn't the word. There have just been three fly overs in the last five minutes alone.

Back in the 1970s I lived in the village of Marham and worked on the base when the Victor tankers were based there and noise was hardly heard seven days a week.

I fully respect we need defence and once was a member of the Territorial Army, serving almost 13 years in total and we never made more noise than needed wherever we were based during camp. We always showed respect and kept noise to a minimum, whether at home or abroad.

Brian Baylis, Turners Close, Wimbotsham.

