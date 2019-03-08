Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More
Video

Reader Letter: I'm fed up of military noise over Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 10:47 22 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:13 22 September 2019

The first F-35 B Lightning stealth aircraft piloted by Wing Commnder John Butcher touches down at RAF Marham. Picture: Ian Burt

The first F-35 B Lightning stealth aircraft piloted by Wing Commnder John Butcher touches down at RAF Marham. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2018

I have lived here just over 10 years now and have noticed the vast increase in air activity of late, mainly from RAF Marham.

There seems to be height limits after taking off, then a one-way system in the sky which is annoying residents with so much noise of late, sometimes at least every five minutes, making it impossible to hear each other talk, never mind callers on the phone, or listening to TV/radio.

Ignorance isn't the word. There have just been three fly overs in the last five minutes alone.

READ MORE: Reader Letter: Iwan Roberts' tackling confession 'left me saddened'

Back in the 1970s I lived in the village of Marham and worked on the base when the Victor tankers were based there and noise was hardly heard seven days a week.

I fully respect we need defence and once was a member of the Territorial Army, serving almost 13 years in total and we never made more noise than needed wherever we were based during camp. We always showed respect and kept noise to a minimum, whether at home or abroad.

Brian Baylis, Turners Close, Wimbotsham.

If you have an opinion you want to share, email EDPLetters@archant.co.uk

Most Read

Coast road closures start on Monday

Part of the A149 Cromer Road in Hunstanton is due to be closed for works Picture: Chris Bishop

Wanted woman found ‘hiding in small cupboard’

Neeko has been nominated for Police Dog of the Year. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

New Norwich cake shop serving up favourite school dinner desserts

Nikita and Terry Pegler at Bake Away, Sprowston Road, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

The 15-bedroom home of a Baroness goes up for sale for £3.8m

Baroness Patricia Rawlings shortly before leaving Burnham Westgate Hall, now for sale for £3.8m. Pic: Archant

WEIRD NORFOLK: The ghost of Thetford’s Joe Blunt’s Lane who returned to protest his innocence

Joe Blunt's Lane in Thetford is said to be haunted. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Most Read

‘Our lives are shattered once more’ - Family’s pain as sister of murdered backpacker Hannah Witheridge dies

Laura Daniels, sister of Hannah Witheridge, who died on September 16. Picture: Witheridge family.

Warning after car on its roof following crash near roundabout

Police on scene of crash at roundabout on A17. PIC: King's Lynn Police Twitter.

WATCH: Fire at Jarrold in Norwich

The fire service have been called to an incident at The Exchange pizza restaurant in Jarrold in London Street Credit: Twitter/@shikichef

Homeless couple living rough behind football ground

Shaun Riley, who is living rough in a tent behind King's Lynn Town FC's ground with his partner Picture: Chris Bishop

Seven new KFC drive-thrus to open in Norfolk

Seven new KFC drive-thrus are set to open in Norfolk. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Shocking dash cam footage shows near miss between car, bus and lorry

Still from dash cam of near miss involving car, lorry and bus between Watton and Hingham. Picture: Nextbase Clips

Knives, drugs and drink driving: six arrested on busy night in town

Police in Kings Lynn made six arrests on a busy Saturday night in the town. Picture: Getty

Reader Letter: I’m fed up of military noise over Norfolk

The first F-35 B Lightning stealth aircraft piloted by Wing Commnder John Butcher touches down at RAF Marham. Picture: Ian Burt

Wanted woman found ‘hiding in small cupboard’

Neeko has been nominated for Police Dog of the Year. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Coast road closures start on Monday

Part of the A149 Cromer Road in Hunstanton is due to be closed for works Picture: Chris Bishop
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists