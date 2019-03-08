Bennetts British Superbike Championship blasts into Snetterton

The excitement of Bennetts British Superbike Championship rides into Snetterton July 19-21 2019 Archant

The Bennetts British Superbike Championship blasts into Snetterton this weekend, July 19-21, for the annual trip to the Norfolk circuit - don't miss out on the summer highlight on the 300 circuit!

Action from Oulton Park Photo Impact Images Photography Action from Oulton Park Photo Impact Images Photography

The Bennetts British Superbike Championship will feature three days of exciting top flight action.

Friday, July 19 is a day of free practice with Datatag Qualifying on Saturday, July 20 and some support race action before the main raceday on Sunday, July 21.

Former MotoGP rider Scott Redding leads the title charge into the next two races of the season as he makes his race debut at the Norfolk circuit. He leads the standings by just four points from Tommy Bridewell and then his Be Wiser Ducati team-mate Josh Brookes.

The Norfolk venue is known as one of the best circuits in the country for spectators, with raised viewing banks and big screens on main raceday providing a superb visitor experience. The weekend features two headline Bennetts BSB races on Sunday plus support action from Dickies British Supersport Championship, British Sidecars and the Ducati TriOptions Cup.

Live music and entertianment draws the crowds the Monster rig, on its way to the Bennetts British Superbikes 2019 at Snetterton Live music and entertianment draws the crowds the Monster rig, on its way to the Bennetts British Superbikes 2019 at Snetterton

Off track there's plenty to see and do too, with a bustling trade and manufacturer village offering official merchandise, clothing and bike accessories and live music in the campsite marquee.

On Friday it's Peterborough four-piece The Expletives with their 70s and 80s punk and new wave tribute act, and on Saturday Five Mile High take to the stage, playing an eclectic mix of self-penned tunes and popular covers.

Fans can join the free pit walk on Sunday to meet all the riders, and signing sessions across the weekend will give more opportunity for selfies and autographs. The Monster Energy round of the season will also feature the 'Rig Riots' and lively entertainment with competitions and rider appearances.

Live music on The Monster rig is all part of the Bennetts British Superbikes 2019 at Snetterton Live music on The Monster rig is all part of the Bennetts British Superbikes 2019 at Snetterton

Bennetts British Superbike Championship Standings

1 SCOTT REDDING BE WISER DUCATI 176

2 TOMMY BRIDEWELL OXFORD RACING DUCATI 172

3 JOSH BROOKES BE WISER DUCATI 145

The Monster rig arrives with a host of entertainment for the Bennetts British Superbikes 2019 at Snetterton The Monster rig arrives with a host of entertainment for the Bennetts British Superbikes 2019 at Snetterton

4 TARRAN MACKENZIE MCAMS YAMAHA 128

5 DANNY BUCHAN FS-3 KAWASAKI 119

6 XAVI FORÉS HONDA RACING 96

Discounted advance weekend tickets are £38 for adults and Sunday (main raceday) is £28, with reductions for teens (13-15), whilst children under 13 go free. For full details visit www.snetterton.co.uk