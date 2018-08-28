Search

Advanced search

Opinion

Christmas is over - step away from the baubles

PUBLISHED: 13:11 04 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:14 04 January 2019

The cards. Picture: LJM

The cards. Picture: LJM

Archant

The Christmas decorations are supposed to be down on Twelfth Night (January 5... maybe 6) - an operation fraught with peril

The trimmings. PIc LJMThe trimmings. PIc LJM

Three weeks after the Christmas decorations went up, they’re down again.

It wasn’t always that way. There were times when (before glass baubles and lights) trimmings of mistletoe and greenery were left up for as long as possible to brighten up the dark winter days.

But now we have a cut-off date; Twelfth Night – just before the Christian festival of Epiphany. This is when, it is said, the Magi visited baby Jesus and thus the Christ child was revealed to people beyond the Jewish nation.

There are all sorts of mutterings about what you should do if you do not take the Christmas decorations down by January 6. One edict declares if you miss Twelfth Night you should leave them up until Candlemas Day, February 2. After that then... well, you’ve probably seen what happens in the film, Gremlins. It could lead, allegedly, to all sorts of domestic mayhem; mostly dust.

The wreath. Pic LJMThe wreath. Pic LJM

I like to think we are a Christmassy family and so we have the tree, decorated with lights, more than 200 baubles and assorted hanging things (the wooden snowman etc). Then there are the wreaths on doors and windows, the concertina-ed tissue-paper bells, the Nativity scene, the wind up Santa’s workshop that plays We Wish You a Merry Christmas, the garland over the fireplace, and the strings of fairy lights that I have to prevent my husband from attaching to every window frame.

Everything is stored in cardboard boxes in the attic and, at some point the empty boxes have to be brought back down to de-decorate the house.

While my husband, who is has an element of control freakery about him: “They don’t go in there, Lynne!” etc, is left to do the precision work, I take the cards off the doors. This takes a couple of hours because each one has three blobs of Blu Tack on it. One to keep the card closed and two on the back, sticking it to the door. Once finished, I am left with a large lump of the sticky stuff, which is now slightly sparkly, having come into contact with glitter and a pile of cards.

In the past, some supermarkets have collected Christmas cards for recycling but as this facility diminishes, it is more often up to individuals to recycle. You can, of course, make gift tags for Christmas 2019... if you feel moved to do so.

The tree: Pic LJMThe tree: Pic LJM

The immutable laws of taking down decorations include:

n There will be at least one bauble or glass icicle left on the tree when all the other trimmings are put away.

n The string of lights will not go back in the plastic tub from which they emerged.

n Something of sentimental value will break

n Your partner will rearrange all the baubles you have already put away.

n There will be pine “needles” on the floor... even when you have an artificial tree (as I do after the time we bought a real tree and all the needles fell off before Christmas and the time the real tree smelt so awful we had to put it outside).

n A missing box that must be there somewhere.

n Having a pile of AA and AAA batteries removed from strings of lights and various ornaments.

n Sore hands as a result of folding in the branches of an artificial tree.

n Admiring the size of the room now the tree has gone.

n A lively debate about whether Twelfth Night is the 5th or 6th... do you start counting on Christmas Day or the following Day? It’s probably down to when the weekend falls.

What is next? Christmas is over, the crackers and wishbones have been pulled, the festive table linen is washed and put away, all that is left is chocolate, half a Christmas pudding and a lump of stilton.

Roll on pancake day.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

The junction of the A140 and Church Lane, near to where a fatal crash occurred on New Years Eve. Picture: Conor Matchett

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

Four hospitalised and seriously injured after crash

The junction of the B1108 with Cuckoo Lane where a crash left four people with serious injuries. Picture: Google

Most Read

In The Dock

#includeImage($article, 225)

Charity handed thousands to help in search for new base

#includeImage($article, 225)

Eight weeks of roadworks to start on M5

#includeImage($article, 225)

Bus routes changed in Portishead due to ‘badly-parked cars’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Rugby kit donated in memory of Nailsea teacher

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Local people describe shock after masked robber with gun steals cash from restaurant

Royal Garden restaurant on Besthorpe Road, Attleborough. Picture: Bethany Wales

Seven cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from adult-only panto to classic car show

American & Classic Car Display Credit: East Coast Pirates Car Club

Stabbing victim who fled attack scene admitted to hospital

Officers, including two dog units were called to Goodman Square at around 5pm on Thursday following reports a person had been stabbed. Picture: Staff

The secret Little Switzerland hidden away in the Norfolk Broads

An image showing the High and Low bridge at Little Switzerland, dated 1907. Photo: Museum of the Broads and the Marlpit Community Magazine

Missing mum Ellie Yarrow-Sanders tells why she has gone on the run with son Olly

Ellie YarrowSanders with her three-year-old son Olly Sheridan, who have gone missing. Photo: Patrick Sheridan/PA Wire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists