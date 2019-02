It’s Friday so it must be pub quiz time

Try our pub quiz. Can you do better than last week? PICTURE: GETTY IMAGES Archant

Welcome to this week’s Friday pub quiz. Will you end up being barred, sipping a mocktail or having your own virtual party?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Another tough one this week but you can do this. Drink up!

And, if you’re missed our previous pub quizzes, you can do them here...

Week One

Week Two

Week Three

Week Four

Week Five