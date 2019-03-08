Proudly Norfolk launches a new look

Proudly Norfolk Food and Drink launching their new logo at Adnams Westlegate store in Norwich. Chairman Colin Kiddell, front with members and the new logo. Photo : Steve Adams Steve Adams 2019 07398 238853

Not-for-profit food and drink scheme rebrands for 2019.

Members of Proudly Norfolk Food & Drink (a vibrant not-for-profit and volunteer-led membership scheme for food and drink businesses in the county) launched a brand new look, heralding a new era for the organisation, at an event on Saturday, March 9.

The board, alongside key food and drink supporters, re-launched the Proudly Norfolk logo at Adnams on Westlegate in Norwich (one of the scheme’s sponsors), where they shared the new logo from Creative Sponge, details of the development of a brand new website, and an increased suite of membership benefits.

Delia’s Canary Catering (another new sponsor partner) provided catering for the event, which brought together members, suppliers and retailers.

Proudly Norfolk chairman, Colin Kiddell, said of the logo launch and re-branding: “It has been created to position the organisation in a more succinct manner and reflect our organisation clearer,” with board director Sarah Daniels adding: “This is an exciting year for us in which we are planning to work a lot more for the needs and wants of our members. Our flagship event is the festival in June, but we have a number of networking events scheduled over the coming months, and we will be out and about at local festivals this summer – check out our website for more updates over the coming weeks to find out more.”

You can join Proudly Norfolk here. And follow the group on social media @Proudlynorfolk