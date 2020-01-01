Search

Reader letter: You're my hero for standing up to homophobic abuse

PUBLISHED: 11:58 01 January 2020

A man was brutally attacked by homophobes during a night out on Prince of Wales Road and was left suffering from a badly broken ankle. Photos: Alex Paton

A man was brutally attacked by homophobes during a night out on Prince of Wales Road and was left suffering from a badly broken ankle. Photos: Alex Paton

Archant

A reader has written in to express their gratitude to a man who was injured standing up to homophobic abuse.

Regarding the attack by thugs on Alexander Paton, who was protecting his friends from homophobic abuse, whilst walking down Prince of Wales Road with his girlfriend (December 23).

As a gay man I have to register thanks to Mr Paton for bravely stepping forward, despite the fact it led to his injury.

Back in the 1990s, when I was young, I thought by now we would have made homophobic violence a thing of the past.

It's a sad fact that reported homophobic incidents have doubled in the past five years, so it makes the action taken by allies like Mr Paton all the more valuable.

Thank you, Mr Paton - you're my Christmas/New Year hero!

You can write to us at edpletters@archant.co.uk

