Why the rush to Primark? Have we learned nothing?

Primark in Norwich reopens after coronavirus lockdown Archant

After lockdown, why do so many people not realise that non essential goods might actually be non essential?

So through all of lockdown, through the loneliness, the absence of loved ones, the strange dreams and internal monologues, the wrestling with technology, the health fears for relatives who were shielding, the sad deaths of people I care about, the worries about my children and their schooling, the fears about the political situation and whether our leaders are up to it... there was one thing that kept me going.

When this is all over... I can go to Primark.

Alright, I’m lying, OF COURSE I’M LYING!

But clearly, if Monday’s queues are anything to go by, if not the case for me, it was certainly the case for a lot of people and I have to ask them – why?

Have you learned nothing?

There was definitely something of the judgment on Sodom and Gomorrah about the arrival of coronavirus.

So many of us had been hurtling along, thinking only about what we have, taking the things that matter like children and family for granted, taking everything for granted if truth be told, when suddenly along came a moment, a seismic life change, that forced us all to take stock.

In lockdown, I have barely spent any money. My car has barely moved off the drive. I haven’t beaten myself up about all the things I ought to be doing with the children at the weekend. I have just given them my time.

In that sense, we are all the better for it. So yesterday, when non-essential shops reopened their doors, I thought to myself, what with the things in those non-essential shops being, you know, non-essential, maybe I didn’t actually need to go shopping so much ever again?

I expect this is wrong of me. Unkind to the economy. But I’ve always been of the mindset that if something comes along that you don’t like or weren’t expecting, you can rail against it all you want for a bit, but will be much better off if you come out of it feeling that you have learned something; something you would never have arrived at if the bad thing had never happened at all.

Those shoppers who returned to Primark at the first opportunity must have felt a strong urge to go back to normal; so strong that they didn’t see any indignity in rushing off for a shopping frenzy at the first opportunity, despite everything that has happened these past four months.

I understand the sense of release to an extent. But rather than rushing back to the old normal, I can’t help but wish instead that people had used the opportunity to create a new normal. A better normal. And if you must shop, why not shop local, rather than visiting a store whose record of caring for its workers in the past hasn’t exactly been the best advert for #blacklivesmatter, has it?

Don’t knock down our statues, build more – or none at all

The threat to our statues and heritage has engaged my interest this week.

I understand the urge for iconoclasm – I appreciate the passion and the desire to question received wisdom – but the threat to Nelson’s Column, Churchill’s statue and those of other so-called national heroes who in various ways do not stand up well to 21st century values, does not sit easily with me.

The reason Nelson is commemorated is not because he was a racist product of his time but because he won the Battle of Trafalgar. The reason Churchill is venerated is not because of his record on race but because he brought Britain through the Second World War with leadership skills we could use right now.

My point is that if we destroy these statues because we are looking at them through a 21st century prism, does that not leave us open to forgetting the good these people did which was hugely valued at the time and, in many ways, still is?

I’ve been reading a lot of history books lately – books about women mainly who made a difference and, yes, aren’t as venerated as the likes of Churchill and Nelson, though they may have been just as influential in certain areas as the men we remember now.

One thing I have learned about all of them is that they did wonderful things, but some awful things too. Marie Stopes changed my life, every modern woman’s life, thanks to her work on contraception, yet, her interest in the subject came out of a fascination with eugenics.

Should we remember her motivation? Or the good that came out of it?

Ideally, it should be both – because that is the truth of it and we can learn from her awful reasoning every bit as much as we can learn from the life changing good her passion brought to women all over the world.

To destroy our heritage is to refuse future generations the opportunity to learn the same lessons. Anyone who is made into a statue, is, I guarantee you, a mixture of good and bad. Because every human is.

Personally, I’d rather remember people for the good they do, than try to annihilate their very existence because of the many ways they failed.

We can’t change history but we can build a new future. I would suggest that rather than knocking down the past, which actually achieves very little but a momentary thrill, we build new statues to people who reflect the values we admire now.

Place them alongside the statues we now have questions about and say so in the plaques. So that when our children and grandchildren look back on our time, they can see that this was a time of questioning; a time when certain views had become repellent.

Or, failing that, start addressing the issues around race in ways that will actually change a single person’s life. Because knocking down a statue won’t do that.

Educating the next generation might.